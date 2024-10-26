Swap charcuterie boards for a faral grazing board at your Diwali party. It’s easy to assemble and keeps tradition alive with a mild modern twist

Representation pic

Listen to this article Diwali 2024: The great Indian faral board x 00:00

The Internet has presented cheese boards, butter boards, and chaat boards. So, why not a DIY faral board at your taash party? There are ample new-age variations one can easily add to the traditional mix and create a grazing board with something for everyone. All you need is a platter and an assortment of festive treats. Sunday mid-day has selected some local brands and shops where you can buy these. But you are sure to find more options at your neighbourhood snack store or within your radius on delivery apps.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mixture

A chivda or mixture is a must. For friends and family who have sworn off the fried stuff, get a jowar bhel mixture. It’s spiced, lightly roasted, and has roasted dal and peanuts for crunch. What’s not to love?

>>>

Where to buy: Neelam Foodland, 1st, 5,6,7 Tanna Kutir, Khar Danda Road, Khar West

Sweet shankarpala

Add a smattering of tradition on the side for those with a sweet tooth. After all, how can you not have some traditional shankarpala on the board? It’s so addictive, it will be wiped off in minutes.

>>>

Where to buy: Panshikar

Popatlal Chawl, 5/B, Ranade Rd, near Axis Bank, Dadar West

Chakli

Easily the most sought-after snack in any faral box, chakli is sadly not a party-friendly finger food. Swap its traditional avatar for beetroot chakli sticks that are easy to pick up during a game of cards. You can buy a gluten-free, roasted versions too.

>>>

Where to buy: Kuizeens

Shop No 3, Bhasin House, PD Hinduja Rd, Khar West

Savoury shankarpali

Sweet, salted, and spicy shankarpala are the norm. Athavle offers flavours such as cheese and pepper, chili garlic, methi, and onion shankarpala, which can easily add some flavour to the grazing board.

>>>

Where to buy: Athavles.com

Ladoos

Celebrating a festival without a ladoo seems odd. You can choose to stick to the staple besan, coconut, motichoor, and the works. Alternatively, grab a box of assorted sugar-free ones that include sattu, coconut and gulkand, dates and dry fruits. Then there are Snickers, granola, and peanut butter and cranberry versions.

>>>

Where to buy: Healthy Treats Ish Kripa, 14th Rd, Bandra West

Also Read: Diwali 2024: Give these dessert recipes a healthy twist

Karanji

Some things are best left untouched. One such thing is the karanji stuffed with coconut and sugar. While you can choose between a dry and a wet stuffing, this is the indulgent Diwali snack that your grazing board cannot do without.

>>>

Where to buy: Ulhas Dugdhalaya

203, Derby Mansion, Lady Jamshedji Road, Mahim