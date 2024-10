From crumbly ladoos to soft, moist gulab jamuns, each of these treats not only carries deep cultural significance but also evokes a sense of nostalgia

Healthy recipes for Diwali sweets

Diwali 2024 is just around the corner, and apart from vibrant festivities and rituals like lights, colourful rangolis and family get-togethers, the heart of the celebration lies in one of the most cherished traditions: sweets.