Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2025: Here are the top picks for this year

The Kala Ghoda Arts Festival has returned bigger and better for its 25th year, with over 400 events. But if the extensive line-up has you confused, here are our top picks

A file pic from a street performance during the festival’s earlier edition

Temple Run

Learn about the lesser-known, ecologically sensitive temples of the Konkan region, as well as their cultural significance, at the Deul Kathan: The Temple Exhibition, being hosted by INTACH Greater Mumbai Chapter and IES College of Architecture.

When: Jan 27-Feb 2; 11 am-7 pm

Where: Gram Udyog Bhandar, Fort

Entry: Free

Sculpting silver memories

Sculpt your own silver memories at the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival’s silver jubilee with this workshop on wire sculptures led by Mumbai’s master sculptor Arzan Khambatta.

When: January 26; 11 am-12.30 pm

Where: CSMVS Children’s Museum

To Book: insider.in; Free

Acting Warrant

If, like us, you were spellbound by the OTT show, Black Warrant, then you might enjoy this acting workshop by the show’s creators Vikramaditya and Satyanshu Singh, alongside the stellar cast—Zahan Kapoor, Rahul Bhat, Anurag Thakur and Sidhant Gupta. There are just 80 spots on this workshop, so register soon!

When: Jan 26, 10 am-1.30 pm

Where: KR Cama Hall

To book: insider.in; Free

Cyrus Broacha, Cyrus Todiwalla, Kunal Vijayakar and Boman Irani

Parsi Punch-Chai-Yat

Enjoy warm laughter over piping hot tea as Kunal Vijayakar and his friends Boman Irani, Cyrus Todiwalla and Cyrus Broacha regale the audience with a fun chat at the iconic The Taj Mahal Palace. This event is bound to be a laugh riot, and with just 40 seats available, we recommend early registrations!

When: January 31; 4.30 pm-6.30 pm

Where: The Taj Mahal Palace

To Book: insider.in; free

Mumbai Poets Society

Delve into Colaba’s poetic roots with Kolatkar and Friends: A Poetry Crawl with Bombay Poets. Led by poet-author Saranya Subramanian, this poetry crawl will take you through the by-lanes of Kala Ghoda once inhabited by poets such as Namdeo Dhasal and Kaifi Azmi.

When: January 28; 4.30 pm-6 pm

Where: Starting point is Bagdadi Restaurant

To Book: 20 passes available 24 hrs in advance at Heritage Help Desk near Ador House

From the hills of Nagaland

Experience Naga culture with a performance by the Tetseo Sisters. With their intricate harmonies and vibrant cultural attire, this folk group will take you on a soulful journey with Li, the traditional songs of the Chakhesang Naga Tribe, sung in the Chokri dialect.

When: Jan 26; 5.30 pm-6.15 pm

Where: IPRS Stage, Cross Maidan

FREE

Step back in history

After a brief hiatus, the KGAF, in its silver jubilee, is returning to once of its iconic venues: the Asiatic Library steps. We recommend grabbing a seat here for the closing day performance by Mame Khan, the leading Rajasthani folk voice. Enjoy an evening of the finest of folk, Sufi & fusion tunes from the golden Thar Desert.

When: February 2; 6 pm-7.30 pm

Where: Asiatic Library

To Book: insider.in

History and music

If you love history and musicals, you’re in for a treat! The Vidyadhar Gokhale Sangeet Natya Pratishthan is staging a grand musical set in the regime of Baji Rao II, the last Peshwa of the Maratha Empire. The Marathi musical, Sangeet Bavankhani, wil feature live vocals and orchestra, with more than 30 artistes on stage.

When: January 26; 6.30 pm-9.30 pm

Where: Yashwantrao Chavan Centre

To book: insider.in