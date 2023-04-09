Breaking News
Mumbai: Housewife cries foul over IT notice
Mumbai: Woman dials ‘hospital’ number, loses Rs 1.92 lakh
What if Thane station had a helipad?
Mumbai: MNS leader threatens excise officer, arrested in Vasai
Mumbai: Andheri, Bandra and Grant Road log highest Covid-19 cases
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sunday Mid Day News > World Art Day 2023 Dive into inspiring art by these offbeat artists

World Art Day 2023: Dive into inspiring art by these offbeat artists

Updated on: 09 April,2023 08:14 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Arpika Bhosale | smdmail@mid-day.com

Top

It’s World Art Day on April 15! We look at little-known indie artists who have caught our eye as well as social media handles that introduce art to novices and enthusiasts

World Art Day 2023: Dive into inspiring art by these offbeat artists

Pic/@artandailies


You do not always need to go to an art gallery to learn about new artists or be introduced to art that can blow your mind. This World Art Day we feature four different artists and social media accounts that will inspire, sooth and provoke.


Art and dailies



An account that sets the mood for the day and does so with-Oh So much beauty and grace! You can find the @artandailies on instagram which shares art, ranging from movie scenes with unparalleled cinematography to paintings. We particularly loved a beautiful painting of a woman sitting on the edge of a wall built around a little town by the sea with the caption “I’m not sure. About anything.’ The art resonates with many of us who might not have it all figured out! While another post featuring artist Andrei Tarkovksy plays with the vintage medium of Polaroids and is a collection of finding beauty in the everyday.


Induviduality

Indu Lalitha Harikumar. Pic/@induviduality

Indu Lalitha Harikumar. Pic/@induviduality

Artist Indu Lalitha Harikumar found at @induviduality has developed her own voice with a comic strip that talks about gender and sexuality. Centered on female sexuality in particular the artiswwt draws from her own experiences about maneuvering relationships with a sexual dynamic. Honest and raw, the art, based on her perspective towards men via dating apps like Tinder and being unapologetic about what she wants, this, we  feel is definitely a conversation worth having.

AI Art

Prateek Arora. Pic/@_prateekarora
Prateek Arora. Pic/@_prateekarora

We look at the artist Prateek Arora who works with AI art. The artist can be found on instagram @_prateekarora and works towards Indian sci-fi representation. He challenges the widely held perception that all AI art is based aesthetically on western concepts. We especially loved the post captioned ‘Old Delhi by #AI’ that features AI Art with Indian ghouls and monsters with the backdrop of old Delhi.

life and style sunday mid-day mumbai Arts and culture culture news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK