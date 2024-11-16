Singaporean stand-up comic Kumar is in town this week with a unique blend of nuanced humour on gender and unapologetically witty takes on South Asian culture

Kumar prepares to hit the stage in India this week

Singapore-based comedian Kumar will perform in Mumbai showcasing a unique take on South Asian culture

Whether it’s in a dress, sari or pants, one thing is certain: Singapore-based comedy powerhouse Kumar dazzles with razor-sharp wit. The comedian and TV host, best known for walking a tightrope of nuanced humour on gender identity, is set to bring Kumarsutra, a dynamic comedy experience, to India in an electrifying three-city tour.

Opening in Mumbai, the set promises a colourful tapestry of social commentary enriched with personal anecdotes from Kumar’s life. Audiences can expect a vibrant blend of funny insights on South Asian culture as well as everyday observations with a twist of Kumar’s comedic genius. The show will travel to Bengaluru on November 23, before concluding in Delhi the next day.



Kumarsutra promises a colourful tapestry of social commentary that embody Kumar’s comedic genius

Discourse on gender is not just part of the act but a foundational aspect of Kumar’s self-expression. “My gender identity is something I grasped very early on in life,” the comedian reveals. “When I was younger, I used to hide from my mother and try on her sarees. I loved dressing up in her clothes. Over the years, I have created a career out of this very love,” shares Kumar.

However, this bold embrace of gender play came with its own struggles. “Back in the day, Singapore Police would try to censor my shows and deem them ‘inappropriate’,” says Kumar, “Eventually, the authorities understood that the audiences were paying to watch me, and that I wasn’t trying to spur a revolution or go against the government, and they stopped meddling.”

There was staunch resistance at home too. “My parents were so against my profession. It took them years to realise the depth of my work and understand that I’m not a prostitute,” reflects the performer, who has spent over two decades shaping a unique space in the comedy scene. “Honestly, there was nothing I could do about their views. All I could do was be true to myself, and give them enough time to process my line of work and understand me,” Kumar adds.

Challenges, according to Kumar, are a natural part of any profession, and this resilience shines in every performance. “Personally, dealing with these hurdles has never been difficult; I take them as they come,” says the performer.

Kumar’s philosophy on life goes beyond material success and fame, focusing instead on internal contentment. “After I made my TV debut, I became very famous,” says Kumar, “but I strongly disliked the fact that this fame meddled with my privacy. I am a rather reserved person. This is not to say that I don’t love the spotlight—trust me, I do. But, I like to keep my private life private, and I just do not like to be disturbed by passers-by.”

Kumar, whose father hails from Chennai and mother from Singapore, holds a profound admiration for India. “India is such a vibrant country. There are so many varied cultures, the sarees and traditional outfits are so beautiful. And oh, the food! The food is delicious!” the artiste remarks.

Days away from the upcoming tour, Kumar has tailored the material for the audience here. “I’ll be very honest, I obviously cannot do the same material I do in Singapore, for various reasons,” the comedian says. The Indian performances will focus on topics such as relationships—familial, romantic, and platonic—alongside culture and society: topics that resonate universally.

Kumar has one simple request for those attending the shows: “I would urge my audience in India to come with a positive and open mind. You’re paying to enjoy, and that’s what you should do.”

WHAT: Kumarsutra

WHEN: November 21

WHERE: Tata Theatre, NCPA

PRICE:R1,500 onwards

TO Book: bookmyshow.com