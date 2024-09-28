Let the glimmer guide you

A journal crafted by an Instagram writer and artist guides users with playful and meditative prompts, poems and illustrations to access glimmers—those moments of joy in everyday life

The journal features poetry and illustrations by Hargreaves, crafted to gently guide users towards self-reflection, mindfulness and overall emotional well-being

There are so many small moments that feel like glimmers of magic in my life,” London-based Instagram poet and artist Cailin Hargreaves tells us. “One of the simplest, yet most profound, is sitting at my desk with a warm cup of tea, looking out at the world as it rushes by below. In those moments, I feel deeply connected to life itself—alive, aware, and grateful that I’m here, part of this vast, beautiful experience we call life.”

Another, she says, is the feeling of her son moving inside her belly. “It’s a sensation that fills me with awe, knowing how much love I already have for him before he’s even arrived.” And then, there’s the golden hour. “When the sun begins to set, my entire apartment glows in shades of orange and yellow, as if it’s being painted by the light itself. In those moments, I feel bathed in warmth, both from the sun and from within. It’s a time when everything feels peaceful, when the day winds down, and I can breathe deeply, appreciating the softness of the moment.”

Glimmers (Penguin Books), a new journal featuring poetry and illustrations by Hargreaves, is crafted to gently guide users towards self-reflection, mindfulness and overall emotional well-being. It centres on the idea of “glimmers”—everyday moments of hope and happiness that evoke a sense of peace, safety and gratitude and are, in effect, the inverse of “triggers”. Split into themes such as joy, healing, self-love, courage and detachment, the journal provides prompts that urge users to tap into personal memories and experiences through a range of creative activities, from recalling in words the joy they might have experienced at the sight of a beautiful natural phenomenon to designing a personal crest with symbols and colours to represent their journey of courage, replete with a motto embodying their philosophy on bravery. Included also are tips on how to use the journal with consistency, honesty and freedom, and spaces at the end of each section to remind the user to pause, reflect and acknowledge the growth they have managed thus far.

Hargreaves shares that her own experience with journaling began at a time when she was undergoing a health crisis. At the age of 10, she developed an autoimmune disorder causing chronic pain and ulcers. “…[M]y health was unravelling, and I felt a deep need to anchor myself,” says the poet. “It became a safe space, a quiet retreat, where I could channel my anxiety, unearth my emotions, and give a voice to all the chaos swirling inside me.” It allowed her to see patterns and find healing through self-reflection. “It has been a mirror to my soul, reflecting both the darkest parts and the light, and in that reflection, I’ve learned to be more gentle with myself. It’s helped me process not just what happened, but who I am beyond the pain. It’s a process of untangling, and in every entry, I discover a little more of myself.”

Interspersed with the prompts are Hargreaves’s poems and sketches illuminating the themes of the journal. The poet tells us that when she first started sharing her writing publicly, she did so anonymously. “It was daunting, exposing those raw and personal parts of my life—my fears, my scars. At first, I felt as though I was standing in front of the world, stripped of all my armour. But over time, I came to realise that there is profound beauty in vulnerability. In sharing my pain, I was also sharing my courage, and others could see themselves in my words… The act of sharing became an extension of healing, both for myself and for others. It taught me that there is power in scars—they are not just reminders of where we’ve been hurt, but also of where we’ve survived.”

Hargreaves studied art in school and college and speaks of always having found solace in creative pursuits. “My illustrations, with their minimalistic line-work, are deeply influenced by my need for simplicity in the midst of complexity. The fine lines and the delicate details speak to the beauty of vulnerability—how something can be simple, yet powerful.” Several of the prompts in Glimmers encourage readers to use colours, sketch and paint. Art and writing, she says, “are like two different kinds of breath—one inhaling, one exhaling. They serve different purposes but are equally vital.” While writing has allowed her to dive deep into her thoughts to find understanding, art has helped her feel, “to let my emotions flow freely without the confines of language”. She is aware that sometimes the heart needs a different outlet and hence encourages readers of the journal to use art. “Art, like writing, holds the power to heal, and in its simplicity, it offers a space for reflection, release, and renewal.”