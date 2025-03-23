Mumbai transforms into a real-world Pokémon adventure as Pokémon GO City Safari debuts in India for two action-packed days

The Pokémon GO Fiesta at Phoenix Palladium is set to have a special meet-and-greet with Pikachu in a sari

Listen to this article Love Pokémon? Attend this unique event in Mumbai across two days in March x 00:00

Mumbai, get your Poké Balls ready—Pokémon GO’s flagship event, City Safari is set to take place on March 29 and 30, where trainers (aka the players of Pokémon GO) from across the world will explore, battle and catch Pokémon amidst the city’s chaos.

ADVERTISEMENT

This globally celebrated event has previously taken place in cities like Jakarta, Seoul and Mexico City, and this year, Mumbai is one of the four cities chosen to host it, along with Milan, Singapore and Santiago.

“After nine years since Pokémon GO’s launch, we’re thrilled to bring India’s first-ever live event to our dedicated community of Trainers. This marks a significant milestone for Pokémon fans and players across the country,” says Sundarraman Ramalingam, Country Manager-India, Niantic Inc, the company behind Pokémon GO.



For Mumbai’s City Safari, the game will integrate the city’s most iconic landmarks, allowing players to discover Pokémon in locations

For Mumbai’s City Safari, the game will integrate the city’s most iconic landmarks, allowing players to discover Pokémon in locations like Gateway of India, Marine Drive, Horniman Circle, Bandstand, Phoenix Palladium, Phoenix Marketcity, and Shivaji Park.

Ramalingam explains, “How Pokémon GO works is that you have to go out and play the game to collect Pokémon. So we have decided to take some of the iconic places across Mumbai and turn them into active hotspots for the event, keeping safety and connectivity in mind. While players can engage with the game anywhere in the city, these designated locations will offer exclusive in-game rewards.

Besides the game itself, the event will also feature Pokémon Fiesta at Phoenix Palladium, where trainers can gather for an immersive Pokémon-themed celebration. Running from 11 am to 8 pm on both event days, the fiesta will feature a Pikachu parade, a Pokémon GO booth, interactive games, quizzes, and a special meet-and-greet with Pikachu in a sari.

“I started playing Pokémon Go in 2019 and grew up watching YouTubers play live events with other passionate trainers,” says Dhruv Shah, a Pokemon Go trainer from Mumbai. “Fast forward to 2025, I am finally getting to live that dream. I am super excited to meet like-minded people and reunite with old friends…” he continues.



Sundarraman Ramalingam

The event promises to be remarkable, attracting not just Indian Trainers but also Pokémon GO influencers and players from around the globe—including Australia, New Zealand, the US, Japan, and Canada. “With this being India’s first-ever Pokémon GO event, they’re eager to experience Indian culture,” Ramalingam notes. “We’ve partnered with Mumbai Indians for an exclusive giveaway, featuring match tickets, signed T-shirts, and badges,” says Ramalingam.

Globally, Pokémon GO City Safari events have had a significant economic impact. Last year’s event in Jakarta attracted 40,000 visitors and generated $10 million in tourism revenue, with $1.1 million directly contributing to government income. Ramalingam explains, “Mumbai is expected to see a similar turnout,” notes Ramalingam, adding, “Mumbai poses to be the city with the biggest Pokémon GO-playing community in India, and hence after much consideration, we decided it would be the best spot for the event.”

Ramalingam highlights Mumbai’s appeal as a cultural hub—well-connected, the heart of Bollywood, renowned for its street food, and packed with iconic landmarks. With Pokémon, adventure, and the city’s energy coming together, the stage is set for an unforgettable weekend.

WHEN: March 29-30

WHERE: Various locations in Mumbai

PRICE: Rs 499

TO BOOK: pokemongolive.com