Grammy nominees, global and Indian artistes—the 13th edition of Mahindra Blues Festival will bring the best of the genre to the city

The festival has established a unique space for both global and Indian acts

Mahindra Blues Festival 2025: Here's what to expect at the 13th edition

Asia’s biggest celebration of the Blues genre, the Mahindra Blues Festival, is set to return for its 13th edition. This year, too, the festival continues its tradition of showcasing a mix of global icons and homegrown talent, ensuring a weekend filled with electrifying performances.

One of the standout artistes in this year’s line-up is Taj Farrant, the 15-year-old Australian prodigy whose music belies his age. With a debut album, Chapter One, that has already garnered critical acclaim globally, Farrant is set to bring his electrified blues to the stage on day one of the festival.



Taj Farrant and Kanchan Daniel

Also on the first day Australian duo, The Teskey Brothers, known for their heartfelt renditions of blues, rock, and folk will regale the audience. The second day of the festival will see six-time Grammy nominee Robert Randolph take the stage as the frontman for Robert Randolph & the Family Band. Randolph, an ace pedal steel guitarist, is renowned for his fiery instrumental work and emotional depth, blending blues and gospel.

Another highlight of the festival is Ruthie Foster, a Grammy-nominated artiste whose powerful vocals and guitar skills have earned her a place among the greats. Representing the Indian blues scene is Kanchan Daniel, a powerful vocalist who is returning this year after her much-renowned collaboration with Tipriti Kharbangar in the 12th edition, where they paid homage to the blues heritage of Shillong, the latter’s hometown.

Another thing to look out for this year is artist Dhruvi Acharya’s work, paying tribute to the 12-year legacy of the festival as well as Mumbai. Her art, in the form of a poster, captures the city’s soul against the backdrop of the artistes’ legacy who have performed during the past editions of the festival. The festival continues its tradition of nurturing young talent through initiatives like “Blues in School”. This year, The Beatz Crew from Kanakia International School, along with the Nanhi Kali Choir, will perform.

When: February 8-9

Where: Mehboob Studio, Bandra

To book: bookmyshow.com

Price: Rs 3,999 onwards