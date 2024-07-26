Want to be funny, witty and go viral, all without making too much of an effort. Supermeme.AI is here to the rescue, one hilarious meme at a time

Memes made by Supermeme.AI keeping mid-day’s 45th anniversary in mind

Social media marketing is all around us. It finds its way through influencer videos, explainer posts, and even the memes we consume, share, and like. But in a world where you have to constantly churn content that increases engagement, several marketers struggle. It’s not easy always being funny, creating memes or killer content that will go viral.

That’s where Supermeme.AI comes to the rescue. As the use of Gen.AI seeps into creative fields, threatening jobs, Supermeme is almost like a lifesaver. The AI platform lets users generate memes that can be used for brand marketing.

Supermeme.AI launched in 2022 in the pre-ChatGPT era. Back then, it acted as a meme generator and was just a cool thing to do on the Internet. But the backstory of how this AI came about is equally meme-worthy too. Co-founders Sanjeev NC, Nico Botha, and Ramsri Golla came together to create Supermeme. The three were once strangers on the Internet but got together for their love of memes. The trio soon began to set up the meme creator, and Sanjeev tells us that to date they haven’t met in person. “All three of us live in different countries, and we talk over calls or on WhatsApp. It’s strange, but it just happened”, he says. On their website, the three admittedly say that their communication is “asynchronous” but still have managed to fully bootstrap the company and work on it part-time.

The reason for creating this AI came from a simple idea: Memes break through the noise on social media and could help break the monotony of marketing. Sanjeev says that emotions are an integral part of successful marketing campaigns. As memes add a layer of humour, using them to market a brand or product would help with better audience retention, as emotions stick.

Let’s be funny

But it’s tough to be funny all the time, or even snarky. As not everyone can do it, the trio decided to democratise meme-making. Supreme.AI’s focus is naturally marketing teams, but anyone can use it and generate memes. All one needs to do is add a prompt for the relevant copy and let AI do its job. One could simply generate a meme with text, type in the themes they want memes for, or upload pictures to create memes. Besides this Supermeme.AI also allows you to play around with the size and font of the text and edit templates to suit your brand.

However, before Suprememe.AI, meme-creation tools have existed. As a meme creator, Sanjeev says that the process of creating memes was never easy. Serious meme creators would have to think about what meme to create, source a template, and write snappy copy that sticks. It would take hours to find the right template, and you would also have to know what it was called.

AI is an aid

That’s where Suprememe.AI stands out as it does all the searching, sourcing, and writing copy. All that is left to do, is pick the template that works best and distribute the meme on social media channels.

But is this AI going to take away jobs like its many counterparts? “I don’t think so,” says Sanjeev. “Meme creators don’t get paid to create memes. No industry like this exists. But what marketers can do now is leverage AI to make their campaigns humorous and use memes as a channel to communicate with their audience. But I don’t see it affecting anyone’s job.”

Gradually, the three are working towards going from an AI meme generator to the default meme generator on the Internet. And, they have plans to evolve into a meme marketing platform, which would be the first of its kind. But on a blog on their website, they write “AI is an aid, not the goal” and go on to say, “We want to free people from the need to search, write and format a meme—all they need to is literally type what’s on their mind and... that’s it.”

What is it? Supermeme.AI is an AI-based platform offering meme marketing solutions. It offers tools for meme template selector, a multilingual meme generator, and an AI-powered meme search.

How it works? Add a prompt that allows the AI to generate a meme. Or search for meme templates by typing in the theme you want to create the meme around. AI will generate the meme for you, and you can edit the meme to suit your needs.

Who it affects/benefits? Memes are shareable pieces of content on social media. Marketing teams and social media creators can leverage AI to generate memes and use them effectively in their communication.