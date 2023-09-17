Breaking News
Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Follow these 5 easy DIY hacks to help you get ready for Ganeshotsav

Updated on: 17 September,2023 08:56 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Juhi Manjrekar | mailbag@mid-day.com

Yet to make your pandal for Ganpati Bappa? Check out these easy-peasy DIY hacks that will ready you for the festival in no time

With Ganesh Chaturthi around the corner, most households celebrating the festival are usually in a tizzy, scrambling for last-minute items needed to make the occasion a perfect one. In these situations, online video tutorials offering DIY hacks can be a life-savior. Here are five YouTube pages you should follow.


Sonic Octaves Shradhha


This online channel has various shlokas, hymns and rituals that help you listen and perform Ganesh puja without the necessity or guidance of a pandit. The page has over 598 videos, with more than 8.5 lakh subscribers.


Nitin Gharat

Before the era of artificial flowers, authentic handmade garlands called ‘kanthi’ made with hibiscus or orchid flowers and durva (a type of grass offered to Lord Ganesha) were placed around the idol’s neck. Although kanthi is still available in selective flower markets, it is expensive. Nitin Gharat has wide and varied tutorials on kanthi-making. You will be surprised by how easy they are to make. 

Poonam Patil

A rangoli artist, Poonam Patil teaches you how to create easy, but intricate designs. Her DIY tutorials are for beginners, and she uses items available at home, like q-tips, pens, and bangles. Her rangoli designs are also easy on the pocket.

Punekar Sneha

For those who love the arts and crafts, and like making Ganpati pandals from scratch, follow this page. Sneha uses craft paper to create beautiful, extravagant backdrops. All her mini pandals are eco-friendly.

Sami’s Kitchen

Making authentic modaks at home is a skill that requires time and patience. Sami’s Kitchen is an online food channel that provides sessions on preparing ukadiche modak, and shaping them with the traditional finger pinches.

Follow: Youtube

