Yuletide bonds: Young Christians extend Christmas cheer to the elderly in parish festivities

These young Christians are looking forward to spending the festival with the elderly in their parishes, in the true spirit of Yuletide

Liam Gonsalves and his mother Shifra Patel, intentionally meet their neighbour Magret Patel, who lives alone in Kharodi village. This is a part of the community initiative practiced by St Anthony’s Malwani parish. Pics/Anurag Ahire

This is my commandment, that you love one another as I have loved you: John 15:12.

This verse from the Gospel is a simple one, but the ways to manifest it are many. In the case of four-year-old Liam Gonsalves, it means visiting his besties—Magret Patel, 81, and Delphin Angela Patel, 64.

Liam and his mother Shifra Patel stay in the Kharodi village in Malad, and Magret and Delphin, who are next door neighbours, stay a few houses away. While Liam has always been in and out of their homes, Christmas is a special time for the two elderly ladies and their favourite little guest.

Delphin Patel lives next door to her sister Magret and adores little Liam, who ensures that his mother meets the seniors without fail

The practice of visiting the elderly is one of the oldest festive traditions of Christianity, but is now dwindling. Families like Liam’s are among the few who are enthusiastically keeping it alive.

A few months ago, St Anthony’s Church in Malwani started reaching out to its parishioners. The Church identified the elderly in its parish and asked the younger lot to check on them, and inform the Church in case they needed something. Shifra and Liam were among the first to be part of the initiative.

“Kharodi village is already like a small family. Even though both Magret and Delphin mai live nearby, through this programme we make sure we take the time out, and spend quality time with them,” says Shifra, who works with a financial audit company.

(R) Titus Fernandez talks to Sienna Borges and Kerwyn Kelawala during one of their visits. Borges and Kelawala are a part of St Francis Xavier Church’s initiative to meet seniors at home, especially on Christmas day. Pic/Satej Shinde

She tells us that her tiny tot insists on visiting his mais, who live alone. Every time Shifra is unable to take Liam to meet them, he makes his displeasure known. The effort is not lost on Magret and Delphin either.

“I lost my husband’s three months after I got married,” says Magret, as she rolls the dough for shankarpalis, a staple in Kharodi’s East Indian homes during Christmas. “My brother lives nearby and after my husband’s untimely death, I came to live here. This is the house I was born in.”

Delphin, who is her cousin, adds, “I look forward to Liam’s visits.” She casts an adoring look at Liam, who is busy swinging on his ankles, using his mother’s arm for support.

Will he sing carols and trade jokes with his mais this Christmas, we ask Liam. He only nods before looking away shyly. Clearly his affections are not for us.

A similar friendship is forming at the other end of the city, with 22-year-old Sienna Borges and 21-year-old Kerwyn Kelawala looking forward to spending Christmas with Titus Fernandez, 73, a retired ‘shippy’ living in Dhobi Talao. Fernandez has spent most of his life at sea, and is now confined to his third-floor apartment due to health complications.

A few months ago, he received a call from the St Francis Xavier Church in Dabul, Kalbadevi, where he is a parishioner, informing him that two youngsters would be coming to meet him.

“I didn’t know what to expect,” he confesses. Clearly, the first meeting went well, because the trio already have their Christmas plans sorted.

Kelawala who works at Morgan Stanley, says, “We love spending time with Titus. He is so much fun. He tells us these stories of his travels, the things he saw and how he overcame challenges in his life. We weren’t sure of how this would go, but he just wins you over with his wit and charm.”

Borges, who is a consultant at Deloitte and lives at Marine Lines, adds, “I love meeting new people, hearing about their experience and Titus has no dearth of life lessons to impart. We’re doing something like this for the first time too, but I am glad we took this on. It has definitely left us for the better,” she adds.

When we ask Fernandez if he is looking forward to the duo’s Christmas visit, he throws his doors open to us as well.

“Do come along and say hi. Just call me first,” he says, and suddenly we know the wit and charm his two young friends are talking about.

For Christians like Liam, Borges and Kelawala, Christmas is indeed about loving thy neighbour.