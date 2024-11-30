This Navy Day, here are four spots you can drive to along the scenic Konkan coast to discover our naval roots

Protection Wall Of Fort Sindhudurgh in Malvan, overlooking the Arabian Sea. Pic/Getty Images

India will celebrate Navy Day on December 4. But did you know that this occasion is not a commemoration of the formation of the Indian Navy? In fact, the day marks commemoration of the very successful naval actions in the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal during the India Pakistan War of December 1971.

The might of the Indian Navy, however, stretches far beyond. Many refer to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as the Father of Indian Navy. And no doubt, the Maratha emperor had one of the best navies of his time. However, naval history expert Commodore (retd) Srikant Kensur, says, “Many centuries before Marathas and Marrakars, kingdoms such as Satvahanas, Pallavas, Pandyas, Cholas, Cheras also showed maritime prowess.”

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s navy is perhaps remembered the most because of its recency. The Maratha emperor recognised the strategic importance of maritime power and established naval bases across Maharashtra, Goa, and Karnataka’s coastal belt to safeguard the region from foreign invasions. Sunday mid-day highlights four such naval installations and forts and that offer a glimpse into the Indian Navy’s roots in Maharashtra:

Naval Dockyard

Established in the 18th century by the East India Company in Mumbai, this dockyard is one of the oldest and most significant naval installations in India. It continues to serve as a vital operational base for the Indian Navy. The dockyard is home to INS Shikra (a helicopter base) and numerous warships. Access is usually restricted to naval personnel only, but it is occasionally open to the public for special events.

Murud-Janjira Fort

Despite attacks by several armies, including the British, French and Portuguese, none could set foot inside the Murud-Janjira Fort in Raigad. It was a stronghold of the Siddis, who were allies of the Mughals and, later, the British. It served as a bastion against Maratha naval attacks and safeguarded the Konkan coastline. Its 22 bastions, still intact, and the fort’s clever military design on an oval-shaped rock in the Arabian Sea make it a marvel of naval engineering.

Sindhudurg Fort

Located 450 km south of Mumbai, Sindhudurg fort was built by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in 1667. This sea fort was a key naval station for the Maratha empire, built with the motive of countering the rising influence of British, Dutch, French and Portuguese merchants in the Konkan coast region. It is located on Khurte Island near the Malvan coast. The fort’s architecture includes concealed passageways and ramparts that showcase Shivaji Maharaj’s military foresight.

Suvarnadurg Fort

Another strategic sea fort constructed by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Dapoli, Suvarnadurg literally translates to “Golden Fort”. It served as a naval base to counter not just Portuguese and British advances but also local chieftains. The fort is situated on a small island and features robust stone walls as well as a dockyard used for shipbuilding. The fort is about 230 km south of Mumbai in Ratnagiri district and can be approached only during low tide.