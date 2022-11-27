No kidding: Two record-breaking Mumbai athletes shed light on motivation and going big

Two record-breaking Mumbai athletes come together to talk motivation and sacrifice with mid-day

At eight years of age, Grihitha Vichare is the youngest girl in Maharashtra to reach Mt Everest base camp. Garv Jain, 17, is the youngest man to finish the Ironman triathlon. Pic/Nimesh Dave

At 3.30 pm on Wednesday, Grihitha Vichare drops in at the mid-day office on her way back from Raj Bhavan. In a white-and-blue dress, beads and pearls around her neck, Grihitha looks like any smart and perky eight-year-old…until you learn that she is the youngest girl from Maharashtra, and only the second one in India to make it to Mt Everest Base Camp.

She’s not the only young achiever at our office on that day: A tall 17-year-old wearing an Ironman 70.3 jersey is here too. Garv Jain is the youngest Indian man to finish the arduous triathlon in Goa earlier this month. It was his first official one. He came in fifth in the ages 18 to 24 category with a timing of 05:55:13. The race includes swimming 1.9 km of open waters, cycling for 90 km and running for 21.1 km.

Cycling in 39 degrees Celsius, and running immediately after was a challenge for Garv Jain. Instead of spending two minutes to change shoes, he spent seven minutes to recuperate and get back on track

“You can’t enroll if you are under 18,” clears the Borivli resident. “But there is a loophole that will admit a person who will reach the age before December 31, 2022. This worked in my favour.”

Vichare was not restricted by age when she went on the trek in October with her father Sachin and her 14-year-old sister, Harita. Her father had informed Grihitha that she had to trek this year to become the youngest girl to do so. The Diwali break provided the most convenient window—they were gone between October 19 and November 3. “My first trek was in Karnala when I was six years old,” says the Thane resident. “I used to trek, and would take Harita along,” says Sachin. “I started taking Grihitha too, and noticed that they were interested in the activity and did not get bored or tired.”

Grihitha Vichare isn’t fearful of heights. She has trekked to challenging peaks, such as Shree Mallangad fort, and Kalsubai, the highest peak in Maharashtra, which is difficult even for teenagers

Thus, Sunday treks became a Vichare ritual. “We get up at 2.30 am to leave home by 3.15 am, and both my daughters would be ready [on time],” he adds. “This was their level of interest, and since we did not force them, we realised that it stemmed from genuine interest. So we continued.”

Grihitha has completed 38 treks in the last 18 months to train for Everest base camp. She has covered Gopalgad, Dabhol, Sondai, Panhalla, Agoda, Chapora, Dindeshwar hills. She is also in the India Book of Records for climbing the Navra-Navri peaks in Karjat while wearing a traditional nauvari (nine yard) saree, and the Scottish Crack at Harihar Fort in Maharashtra. The climb consists of a three-hour walk through the jungle to reach the base, followed by a 500 ft steep climb at 90 degrees.

Compared to her, Jain started late but he’s happy with how things have panned out for him. “I was bored during the lockdown,” he says, “and when my mom finally allowed me to go down [to play], I could only do individual sports. There weren’t too many options, so I began running.” He began training with a Borivli-based running group. “In about three months, I began cycling and joined a local cycling association. With them, I went on longer rides of 100 km and in 2021, rode for 200 km to Alibaug.” This March, he enrolled in classes to learn how to swim. “By June,” he says, “I started training under a coach for Ironman.”

Grihitha’s father is her coach, companion, planner and motivator. “Exercise was the focus,” says Sachin. “We went for walks regularly. Besides 38 treks, our one-and-a-half-year plan included moving gradually from six to eight to 10, and eventually 14 hours of walking every day. We would also climb the stairs till our house, which is on the seventh floor, thrice or even four times a day.” Grihitha didn’t complain even once; in fact, she was happy and excited.

Mercury at the Everest base camp drop to -9 degrees Celsius. It was Grihitha’s first time in snow and she wore five layers to stay warm. “I like summers more,” she admits shyly with a chuckle when asked how she tackled the weather. “After three days, all I saw was yaks, snow-capped mountains and helicopters; there were no trees.” Grihitha loves music, but her recreational activity of choice till they reached the base camp was talking. “She loves talking,” her father tells us, rolling his eyes.

While Grihitha shivered, Jain was melting. “The temperature was at 39 degrees Celsius for the last 15 km of cycling,” he says. “My glucose level dropped. I have no idea how I completed the section.” It took him a few minutes to get back on the running track. “I owed my journey to so many people that I told myself I must finish for them. This fired me throughout.”

Jain works out—running, cycling and swimming—for 10 to 15 hours a week. While most youngsters his age are obsessed with the gym, he avoids it. “Firstly, I don’t have the time,” he shrugs, “and secondly, I was never into being bulky [growing muscles]. My focus has always been on stamina.” He admits having to sacrifice his social life to pursue this passion, and will be continuing even once he joins Pravin Gandhi College of Law. “Initially, my friends would get angry [when I cancelled plans with them], but now they understand, and accommodate my schedule.”

Grihitha, who is in Class III, is popular at Saraswati Vidyalaya school. Though she plays with her friends throughout the week, she gives their company a miss on weekends when she treks.

Jain and Grihitha unwind in similar ways. She loves drawing, singing and dancing, while he sketches, listens to music and occasionally plays games on his phone.

“I want to be a baker,” says Grihitha with a grin, talking about her future. Jain also wants to limit triathlons to remaining a hobby. “My only funda,” he says, “is to not overdo anything and go with the flow. If I’m meant to be a full-time athlete, we’ll see…”

How to motivate your kids

Lower screen time

Get them involved in their passions

Nurture hobbies that let you unwind

Don’t force them into anything

