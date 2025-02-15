Not just child’s play: Tracing the growing popularity of Lego in India

Just four years after Lego opened its first store in Mumbai, the Lego community is growing stronger nationwide, one block at a time

Shikha Bhatnagar, 60, picked up Lego art four years ago, and she now receives orders for Lego portraits globally

Over the past few months, Ritam Bhatnagar, a Mumbai-based Lego artist, has been busy building India’s largest Lego city—a 400-square-foot masterpiece—at his home. This city, currently without a name, embodies his vision of an ideal human habitat, featuring extravagant designs harmonising with nature and showcasing his love for trains.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bhatnagar, who is a sales specialist and the founder of the IFP Festival—a multi-disciplinary creative and cultural event in Mumbai—discovered his passion for Lego during his childhood. “I was three years old when I got my first Lego set,” he says.

The Lego Technic Bugatti Chiron model

Today, he says, “Despite being into a multifaceted career, many recognise me as a Lego artist.”

By the time Bhatnagar turned ten, he was hooked onto the colourful bricks, because of the creativity and versatility they offered. “The same bricks can create a car, a house, a plane, or even trains,” he says. Such versatility, he adds, is rare in toys. “As a child, when you are exposed to things with infinite possibilities, you learn to make every possible thing you can think of.”

Ritam Bhatnagar with a Lego model of a Hyundai car production plant

If a Lego train set came his way, Bhatnagar would diligently assemble the train. But he wouldn’t stop there. “I used to say, hey, can I make trucks out of it? Can I make bridges out of it?” he explains.

These seemingly simple exercises using Lego have captivated children’s attention globally over decades, as building something from scratch—be it a car, a table, a monument, or a birthday party scene—allows them to explore answers to countless analytical questions without needing to ask them verbally.

One naturally wonders how to connect the blocks to give them a proper shape. What patterns and designs can be made using them? Will it be a stable structure? Or when the goal is achieved and the Lego set is complete, one might ask: What else can be made from these blocks? And the cycle begins again.

Perhaps that’s why Lego remains one of the most popular gifts for children, even for those as young as one-and-a-half years old. Even adults are drawn to it, but mostly for nostalgia and its collectible value. And for many, Lego is therapeutic, especially because it increases focus and mindfulness.

Today, it is as sought after as sneakers or sports memorabilia. But it took decades for the Danish toy company to reach this cult status. Originally into wooden toys, the company didn’t venture into classic plastic toys till 1949. Today, brand value-wise, Lego is the world’s biggest toy company. And it has grown beyond—it is into movies, video games, and even educational tools.

Bandra-based Standard 10 student Samyak Bhura, who owns around 15 Lego sets and has been collecting them for over a decade, says, “It has been my favourite toy since I was three. It has now turned into a hobby. I have used Lego even for my school projects, too—I had to make a DNA model for which I used Lego blocks.”

Bhura’s father always prioritised gifts that were both educational and conducive to his son’s cognitive growth. During an overseas trip, he discovered the potential of Lego sets. From the time Bhura turned three, his father has gifted him a Lego set each year on his birthday, instead of video games and screen-based gadgets.

Samyak Bhura

Sharing his experience with the Lego Technic Bugatti Bolide, a 1,000-piece set, one of his most treasured possessions that took him over a week to assemble, he says, “This set is incredibly detailed and mirrors the actual car. The reason it took me so long to build was due to its intricate mechanical features, like the engine and working steering axles connected to the front tyres. The V8 pistons move in sync as the car rolls, showcasing the impressive powertrain that drives the real-life vehicle. Despite having just 1,000 pieces, it’s easily one of the most complex sets I have owned.”

Like Bhura’s smaller Lego set with just 1,000 pieces, it’s the micro-Lego sets that sometimes fetch the maximum price in the collectibles circle online. Limited editions or discontinued sets, which cost a maximum of R10,000 in retail stores, are sold for over Rs 2,00,000 online after they run out of stock, and hence, it is a profitable pursuit business for many. According to a study published in the Research in International Business and Finance journal, the market for second-hand Lego rises at a better rate annually than stocks, bonds, stamps, art and wine!

It’s the combination of nostalgia and rarity that makes for the most valuable Lego sets today.

For example, sets that were limited edition or produced in small numbers are now considered treasures, like the Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle, Creator Expert Titanic, Star Wars Death Star, and Creator Expert James Bond Aston Martin DB5. Collectors, some of whom view Lego as an investment, are willing to pay a premium for the chance to own these rare pieces, sometimes to the tune of even over R5 lakh, depending on the packaging and condition.

Some of the best Lego sets for adults include: Lego Art World Map, Lego Icons Eiffel Tower, Titanic, Lego Colloseum and Lego Ninjago City Markets.

Despite its popularity, Lego officially entered the Indian market as late as 2020 and opened its first store at Mumbai Airport duty-free a year later. Initially, Chennai-based toy manufacturer Funskool was the official distributor in India.

However, it’s still quite expensive in India, making it a niche hobby. Sets like Marvel Avengers Tower, Eiffel Tower, and Icons: The Lord of the Rings: Rivendell can cost anywhere between Rs 50,000 to Rs 80,000 at retail stores.

But given the diversity of the Indian market, there are customers for everything. For those who have access to Lego, they are building the community stronger, one brick at a time. One such unique example is Ritam’s mother Shikha Bhatnagar, who now sells Lego portraits globally.

Little did she know that her first earnings would come at the age of 58, and from a “children’s toy”, no less. Shikha got into the hobby during the COVID-19 pandemic, inspired by her son’s passion for Lego. She gradually honed her skills over the course of four years and began receiving Lego portrait orders from abroad. She says, “It’s not just creative but also quite meditative for me. After I uploaded a few initial photos of portraits I made—one of myself, and another of Ritam and his wife—I received appreciation, which boosted my confidence. Soon, I started getting orders from people who thought it was a unique gift.”

Derived from the Danish words “leg godt”, meaning “play well”, these iconic building blocks might be a bit pricey in India today, but stories of both children and adults unlocking their creativity and discovering new facets of their lives is certainly “playing out well”.