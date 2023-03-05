International Women's Day 2023: Attend these unique events this week to celebrate womanhood

Take a ride, run a mile, paint a masterpiece—Women’s Day was never this much fun
Heels on wheels
Taking on the motto she can ride her bike and ride her life, a motorbike rally has been organised exclusively for women this weekend. Women on Wheels, a training school has organised ‘She can Ride’ Season 5. One should have their own bike and gears. It starts from Shivaji Park through Mahim, around BKC and back again to Shivaji Park.

WHEN: March 12, 9.30 AM Onwards
WHERE: BMC Gymkhana, Shivaji Park
TO BOOK: insider.in
PRICE: Rs 350
Run for her
Coaching and specialists trainers’ group Team Run2gether has organised a marathon for women (and others) to encourage everyone to take a step towards fitness. The run is divided in three categories ie 10 km, 5 km and a 3 km stretch. Collect your bib, timing chip, and t-shirt at the starting line, and a medal and a goodie bag when you finish.

WHEN: March 5, 5.50 AM onwards
WHERE: Mindspace, Malad
TO BOOK: evantik.runizen.com
PRICE: Rs 399 Onwards
Painting me
Celebrate by painting the Golden Girl, aka, You. At this acrylic painting workshop, a portrait of a Golden Girl will be drawn by the particpants. There will be an instructor to guide. Paints along with refreshments will be provided. You go home with your 12x16 inch masterpiece.

WHEN: March 7, 3 to 5 PM
WHERE: Kharghar, Navi Mumbai
TO BOOK: allevents.in
PRICE: Rs 1,000
Exclusively executive
Virtually join the CEO of McGuckin Group, a talent design innovation firm Audrey McGuckin and a panel of women leaders as they talk about systemic challenges that impact equity and equality. Speakers like Sangeetha Rai, VP of Technology Customer Success, Kathrine Fischer, VP of Johnson and Johnson, and Danielle Clark, VP of ebay will share the screen.

WHEN: March 8, 1.30 AM
WHERE: Online
TO BOOK: www.eventbrite.com
Fighting fit
Mukka Maar, an NGO that girls fight and navigate conflicting situations, recognises the role of the body in determining self-perception. Their annual fest is back after a hiatus of two years where 1,500 girls will show off their self defence skills.

WHEN: March 12, 11 AM
WHERE: PA Mhatre Ground, Juhu
Celebrating Women today and forever
The National Centre of Performing Arts, in association with Comedy Ladder, a production house brings a lineup of women comedians such as Radhika Vaz, a Gotham Award winner, Pavitra Shetty, a writer in the day and a comedian at night and many more comics like Niv Prakasam, Seema Golchha and Surpriya Joshi. And who has the last laugh? Women. Because tickets for them cost less than the ones for those with chromosome Y.

WHEN: March 8, 7 PM Onwards
WHERE: Godrej Dance Centre
TO BOOK: ncpamumbai.com
PRICE: Rs 450 onwards