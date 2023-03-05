International Women's Day 2023: Attend these unique events this week to celebrate womanhood

Take a ride, run a mile, paint a masterpiece—Women’s Day was never this much fun

Heels on wheels

Taking on the motto she can ride her bike and ride her life, a motorbike rally has been organised exclusively for women this weekend. Women on Wheels, a training school has organised ‘She can Ride’ Season 5. One should have their own bike and gears. It starts from Shivaji Park through Mahim, around BKC and back again to Shivaji Park.

WHEN: March 12, 9.30 AM Onwards

WHERE: BMC Gymkhana, Shivaji Park

TO BOOK: insider.in

PRICE: Rs 350

Run for her

Coaching and specialists trainers’ group Team Run2gether has organised a marathon for women (and others) to encourage everyone to take a step towards fitness. The run is divided in three categories ie 10 km, 5 km and a 3 km stretch. Collect your bib, timing chip, and t-shirt at the starting line, and a medal and a goodie bag when you finish.

WHEN: March 5, 5.50 AM onwards

WHERE: Mindspace, Malad

TO BOOK: evantik.runizen.com

PRICE: Rs 399 Onwards

Painting me

Celebrate by painting the Golden Girl, aka, You. At this acrylic painting workshop, a portrait of a Golden Girl will be drawn by the particpants. There will be an instructor to guide. Paints along with refreshments will be provided. You go home with your 12x16 inch masterpiece.

WHEN: March 7, 3 to 5 PM

WHERE: Kharghar, Navi Mumbai

TO BOOK: allevents.in

PRICE: Rs 1,000

Exclusively executive

Virtually join the CEO of McGuckin Group, a talent design innovation firm Audrey McGuckin and a panel of women leaders as they talk about systemic challenges that impact equity and equality. Speakers like Sangeetha Rai, VP of Technology Customer Success, Kathrine Fischer, VP of Johnson and Johnson, and Danielle Clark, VP of ebay will share the screen.

WHEN: March 8, 1.30 AM

WHERE: Online

TO BOOK: www.eventbrite.com

Fighting fit

Mukka Maar, an NGO that girls fight and navigate conflicting situations, recognises the role of the body in determining self-perception. Their annual fest is back after a hiatus of two years where 1,500 girls will show off their self defence skills.

WHEN: March 12, 11 AM

WHERE: PA Mhatre Ground, Juhu

Celebrating Women today and forever

The National Centre of Performing Arts, in association with Comedy Ladder, a production house brings a lineup of women comedians such as Radhika Vaz, a Gotham Award winner, Pavitra Shetty, a writer in the day and a comedian at night and many more comics like Niv Prakasam, Seema Golchha and Surpriya Joshi. And who has the last laugh? Women. Because tickets for them cost less than the ones for those with chromosome Y.

WHEN: March 8, 7 PM Onwards

WHERE: Godrej Dance Centre

TO BOOK: ncpamumbai.com

PRICE: Rs 450 onwards