Owning Goddess Hour

We signed up for a dance class that creates a safe space for participants to get out of the head and into their body with one aim: Feel fabulous

The class starts with a thorough stretch—neck and shoulder rotations, stretching of limbs and swaying of hips

Having turned 39 two months ago, this writer can vouch that the aches and pains from doing nothing are real. Not having taken a dance class in a decent while, the disciplined years of Bharatanatyam training are an echo of the past. As if more excuses were needed, Mumbai doesn’t step out to dance without its iconic venues such as Tryst and Polly Esther’s. With these confessions and a viral fever in tow, we sign up for a Goddess Hour session with dance instructor Priyam Saha at Dance of India studio, Laxmi Industrial Estate, Andheri West. “Anything that makes you feel sexy,” responds a chirpy Saha when asked what to wear to class. Saha dons many hats: The actor, anchor, creative producer and moonlighting stand-up comic tells us how Goddess Hour Inc was born. “It began as an online workshop in the pandemic, but officially launched in March this year,” says Saha, who now releases monthly schedules. “Goddess Hour is for all. It is my attempt to create a safe space to get out of your head and get into your body. It’s good to release the endorphins.” Goddess Hour can also be a birthday, kitty and bachelorette party celebration.



The class starts with a thorough stretch – neck and shoulder rotations, stretching of limbs. “We store emotions in the hips,” Saha explains, encouraging us to move our derrières in a good, wide circulars. One thing is clear from the beginning of the class, the dance will be the movement that the body will direct. “We dance to give music form. Don’t worry about getting the choreography right. I have set it to my liking, but if your body wants to move differently, don’t stop it,” says Saha, lifting the pressure off the performance. The song she has picked for this Goddess Hour is Raat Ka Nasha from the film Asoka and we are all ready to channel our inner Bebo. “The song is slow and sensual, so there is enough room for you to feel the music and move with it,” she tells us. She begins by teaching us a string of simple steps one after the other. She drops cues for expressions too. We practice them over and over with music until one stanza of the song comes together well. The repetitive pattern is therapeutic, making room to own the choreography.

After the first set, we break for water. Saha brings us to sit together in a big circle, passing us coloured paper and pens. She asks us to write down one thing we love about our body and another thing we are happy about which is unrelated to the body. From feeling a good hair day, to liking the way someone’s hips moved today, confessions are honest and touching. Between light banter and laughter, there is a sisterhood of acceptance. We get back to dancing, and one thing that is different from other classes is that dance is a secondary outcome to the body movement. With the second set also in our kitty, she makes us shuffle across the floor and practice the choreography until our body remembers it. While it is easy to fall in line if you are in the back of the class, and copy steps, the front row pushes you to pay attention and remember the choreography. A few rounds in, the process of stitching the steps together is less a task and more of opening of the body.

The class ends with each one taking to the floor to perform the piece to camera, while the rest of the class cheers. The Goddess Hour ticked one important realisation: We’ve still got the dance moves. Time to get back on the floor.

AT: Dance of India studio, Laxmi Industrial Estate, Andheri West

CONTACT: 9619279403 or write to her on Instagram @goddes shourinc

Cost: Rs 550 per session