Patriotic Pride

Gift yourself these Tricolour trinkets just in time for the 75th I-Day

Representative Image

We’ve been free for 75 years! If you are looking to get into the festive spirit with the Tricolour, here is merchandise to hoist your patriotism.

For the lil’ patriot

If this is your baby’s first taste of Independence Day, mark it with a stylish onesie or jumpsuit from Knitroot. They have a wide range of designs to pick from and also offer customisation.

>>>

Cost : Rs 449

TO BUY: knitroot.com

On the desk

Organise with a Tricolour magazine holder made of natural jute from Indha. Minimal in design, the elegant border gives it a pop of colour. Get a similar jute pen holder to build a nationalist desk top. That the products are crafted by marginalised women adds a story to your purchase.

>>>

Cost : Rs 450

TO BUY: indha.in

Take it to heart

Be it a three-piece suit or a kurta, wear your heart on your lapel with simple or quirky lapel pins featuring the flag or the map of India on it from Pin It Up. Wear it to the flag hoisting ceremony in the morning, or for every international business meet throughout the year.

>>>

Cost : Rs 299

TO BUY: pinitup.co.in

Subtle yet effective

Customised apparel brand Gubbacci has launched a range of I-Day special T-shirts in fun designs. Unlike other brands in the market, these can be worn throughout the year. Featuring a silhouette of a young boy saluting in front of the India gate, pictures of heritage buildings and national fauna, their designs are clean, clutter-free and subtle.

>>>

Cost : Rs 899

TO BUY: gubbacci.com

You could be framed

Indic Inspirations has a range of Tricolour merchandise; from flags and lapel pins to caps and calendars. Our pick is the framed art of symbols representing modern India—ISRO, the Ashoka Chakra, Rupee symbol, portraits of Mahatma Gandhi, the Aadhaar card system, the Statue of Unity and the Armed Forces. The art is printed on the paper used to print the original Constitution of India and sourced from the Handmade Paper Institute, Pune.

>>>

Cost : Rs 950

TO BUY: indicinspirations.com