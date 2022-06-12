Looking for fun food options for your four-legged friends? Consider them served

Representative Image

Why should your pets have the same ‘ol food on special occasions? From cakes to ice-creams, here are a few options to get that tail wagging.

Give your dog a slice

Cakesicles, cakes, muffins, brownies, and doughnuts—you can get them all at Piper’s Pet Bakery with a talented baker all the way from Belgium. Catering to your best friend, the cakes are 100 per cent gluten-free and include healthy ingredients such as coconut oil and homemade peanut butter. They come in vegetarian, chicken, lamb, and fish flavour options, usually finished with yoghurt and cookies. Their cutesy designs and use of vibrant colours make them perfect for your pet’s birthday. They also have gluten-free doggie pizza, made from rosemary, flaxseeds, and homemade tomato sauce without added salt. These are decorated with cookies.

>>>

PRICE: Cakes starting at Rs 900 (for 1/2 kilogram)

WHERE: B 3/4, Kailash Vaibhav A Wing, HMPL Surya Nagar, Vikhroli West

CONTACT: 9820218236

TO ORDER: piperspetbakery.com

One for the cat

Puplords started with the intention of making healthy, pet-friendly versions of bakery products. They make not just cakes but also a range of other products such as cakesickles, French eclairs, Italian cannolis and more. They also custom make items for both dogs and cats.

>>>

PRICE: Cakes starting Rs 800 (for 300 grams)

WHERE: 2nd Cross Lane, Lokhandwala, Andheri West

CONTACT: 7840070321

TO ORDER: puplords.com

Cakes and more

Pupcake Factory makes old-school customised dog and cat cakes in various shapes. That’s not all, dog-friendly pizza, sushi, jelly, waffles, popsicles, and even drinks are on their menu. Their cakes come in flavours such as banana peanut butter, carrot peanut butter, chicken sweet potato, chicken liver, and pumpkin honey.

>>>

PRICE: Starting at Rs 1,225 (for 700 grams)

WHERE: Yagna Nagar, Andheri West

CONTACT: 9892588888

TO ORDER: pupcakefactory.in

Give it a lick

Does your dog look at you with pleading eyes when you are busy enjoying a scoop of ice-cream? Get her own cone with this brand that makes ice-creams, especially for your furry pal! Waggy zone has dairy-free ice-creams and cheese premixes, and dessert toppings for dogs. They offer flavour options such as green apple, mango, watermelon, pink guava, banana, and strawberry. The cheese too comes in fruit flavoured premixes. Both the items can be made a few hours before you wish to treat your pet.

>>>

PRICE: Rs 300 onwards

CONTACT: 9833103509

TO ORDER: waggyzone.com