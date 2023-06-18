A simple interactive game takes you through a series of self-care tips built to change your mood from sh** to let’s-do-this

Representative Image

Listen to this article Honest review of this Gen Z therapy platform that helps you beat the blues x 00:00

Recently, this writer noticed a website increasingly being recommended by Gen Z, who don’t feel guilty about putting their well being first, on social media. The website, called You Feel Like Shit, was supposed to be simple and sensible at the same time. The unique name, and the positive reviews were enough for us to check it out.

Designed by consultant Amanda Miklik, the website projects itself as a self-care game for “people who struggle with self-care, executive dysfunction, and/or reading internal signals.” By Miklik’s own admission, it is based on a similarly named self care guide by mental health writer Jace Harr, who has been given credit in the About section.

ADVERTISEMENT

The home page informs you that you might need to spend an hour in total, but also urges you to not rush through it before you click the first link, which says, “I’m ready for the first question.”

The question is basic: Have you eaten in the last four hours? And this is not just a yes or no question. The options are: Yes! Next question; I could use a snack and No, I need a meal. This is where we got really interested, because it was the first indication that the game was well thought out; a belief that only got stronger as we proceeded.

With each click forward, it takes you through basic but important questions. Have you taken any medication you need to take? Yes? Great. Now drink a glass of any liquid you like. Done? Now think about how many hours you have slept out of the last 24? Are you in pain? Is something about your environment distressing or uncomfortable? Do you know why you’re in a bad mood, or not feeling well emotionally? (Remember, any answer is okay!)

What we love the most about You Feel Like Shit is that at no point does it claim to be any kind of expert advice or therapy platform. All it does is urge you to think thoroughly before answering each question and helps you identify the source of your discomfort based on your own answers.

By the end of it, this writer was feeling very good indeed!

Log on to: www.youfeellikshit.com