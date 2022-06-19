Queeressential

A drag artiste’s e-commerce platform is spearheaded by LGBTQiA+ entrepreneurs who are making a difference

Beunic is a community driven, queer-owned platform that sells everything from t-shirts and tops to home decor and fetish accessories

They say that necessity is the mother of invention. In 2019, drag artiste Ashish Chopra was having a hard time finding heels that fit a size eight. When his mother, Simmi Nanda, an executive at a footwear brand complained of the difficulties she faced at her job, he asked her, “Why don’t you start your own business?” That’s how he started beunic.in.

Initially, the platform sold only heels, and in Chopra’s own words, things weren’t going well. However, things changed for the good after he and his mum attended a conference, which provided a new direction for the website. Today, Beunic is a community driven, queer-owned platform that sells everything from tees to home decor and fetish accessories.

All the products are made by queer creators, and Beunic takes care of all shipping and customer service needs. It’s a symbiotic relationship that benefits everyone. “They [creators] get more visibility, and it helps our platform too,” says Chopra. The website also makes sure to give back to the community—the ecommerce site has tied up with various NGOs, where they donate a share of their profits.



Ashish Chopra

Chopra emphasises on the platform’s need to “break the stigma around gender and sexuality” and one can see this reflected in small, yet significant design choices—for instance, there is no “men’s” and “women’s” section on the site. It is a website that has something for everyone, irrespective of their identity or orientation.

beunic.in