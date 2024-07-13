We tested out a musical session that encourages auditory exploration and sensory awareness in ages up to three years, with a mom and toddler in tow

Aashika Cunha (in white dress) and her 16-month-old daughter Sophia

Listen to this article Ragas for rugrats x 00:00

As an observer of cousins and friends with toddlers, this writer can vouch that it’s not easy to keep a kid entertained. As toddlers are curious crawlers, exploring the world, various forms of art are a good way for them to create sensory awareness. That’s where the parent-toddler music session by The Sound Space fits in.

The organisation that is run by Kamakshi and Vishala Khurana develops workshops and sessions centred around music. Their latest is a 10-day workshop that aims to develop listening skills and music appreciation using props, storybooks, and percussion instruments in toddlers. Mom Aashika Cunha and her toddler Sophia played sports and signed up for this one-of-a-kind session with us, while we observed from a corner.

ADVERTISEMENT



Vishala Khurana (in blue) conducts the class

The class began with Vishala singing and introducing everyone, as parents and toddlers sat in a circle, slamming their hands on the floor to add beats. Soon enough, Vishala introduced a rain stick to the kids, which grabbed their attention with its unique sound. Meanwhile, toddlers got shakers to create music with. The activity involved introducing kids to fast and slow beats and even tapping the shaker on different body parts—toes, knees, and shoulders—to create unique sounds. Sophia was attentive and shaking away, while some other toddlers danced to their beat.

All this while, Vishala sang one song after another, switching between English and Hindi. There were some classics like “Baarish aayi, cham cham cham”. And, a Hindi rendition of Itsy Bitsy Spider where parents were encouraged to run their fingers as if spiders on their kids to give them sensory awareness. As Vishala switched to different instruments like the ukulele, the kids too were handed scarves to twirl and move to the music.

On “Lakdi ki kaathi, kaathi pe ghoda”, the circle was asked to stand and move around. To add some play, parents were asked to hold their kids upside down or as far as they were comfortable. While this act broke kids into giggles, it also provides sensory integration. “We add different movements and scarves or shakers as sensory elements at this age as it’s tough to keep a toddler’s attention. They get bored easily,” says Vishala.



Kamakshi and Vishala Khurana

The 30-minute session ended with an Indian classical number and parents tapping their kids’ back to the beats. “I have done something similar before, but that was a lyrics-based session. Here the focus is beats and rhythm, which helps build concentration and attention at this age,” says Cunha. Her toddler Sophia most enjoyed the more movement-based activities but was rarely bored through the session. “She enjoys music generally and here it was more interesting for her as there were different instruments, and textural elements, and she had to use her body more,” she says, adding that as a parent she appreciated the lack of toys used during the session. “Kids now have so many toys at home, it’s great to have a space where they don’t use them.” At the end of it, “Sophia enjoyed, said ‘More’ at the end of the class, and had a slight tantrum so that’s a good sign,” says Cunha.

The Khurana sisters are both trained musicians and the idea for the workshop was simply to inculcate a sense of beat, rhythm, and music appreciation in kids from the ages of nine months to three years. “Our goal is not that they pick up an instrument or study music. But to simply develop an auditory experience. Music integration in early childhood can help regulate the right and left brain, and increase cognisance and concentration”, says Vishala. The workshop has a minimum of 10 sessions that every parent-toddler duo must attend. While some activities are repetitive, Vishala says she tries to keep them engaging through different instruments, elements like shakers and scarves, and storybooks.

Each session also always has a mix of English and Indian regional music. “We want to promote our culture. Kids are already exposed to Western music enough. We want this to be a space where they experience Indian music”, he concludes.

WHERE: Indian National Theatre Aditya Birla Center Seth Road, Babulnath, Grant Road, Malabar Hill

WHEN: Thursdays and Fridays 5.30 pm onwards

AGE: 9 months to 3 years

Price: Rs 7,000

TO BOOK: Contact Kristianne at 9820821296