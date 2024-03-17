Breaking News
Rang Barse 5 Holi bashes to make the most of the festival in Mumbai
Rang Barse: 5 Holi bashes to make the most of the festival in Mumbai

Updated on: 17 March,2024 09:53 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent

There’s an Indian, Italian, and Chinese menu to choose from. 

Dance of joy


At this dance festival, attendees will get a chance to participate in a rain dance set to the beats of the Puneri and Punjabi dhol, which will keep the feet tapping and the body spinning. There’s also a dedicated kids’ zone for little ones to have their own celebrations away from adults. There’s an Indian, Italian, and Chinese menu to choose from. 
WHAT: Holi Dance festival
WHEN: March 25, 10 AM onwards 
WHERE: Ramee Guestline Hotel, Juhu
PRICE: Rs 499 onwards 
TO BOOK: 9920039635


Holi-day out


For those who like to party all day, with colours streaking the air, head over to Nexus Seawoods’ all-day Holi Blast. DJ Richal and DJ Mak will be curating a mix of Bollywood numbers and Hollywood favourites, and there’s an array of delicious bites to snack on—momos, chaat, cocktails, and the all-time favourite thandai.
WHAT: Holi Blast
WHEN: March 25, 9 AM to 3 PM
WHERE: Nexus Seawoods Mall, 
Navi Mumbai 
PRICE: Rs 299 onwards 
TO BOOK: insider.in 

Vibrant musical medley

The musical Barasat Rang seeks to evoke the beauty of spring through notes. Hindustani classical vocalists Dhananjay Hegde and Ruchira Kedar are the spotlight of the show, leading the audience through melodies across genres such as the khayal, dhamar, chaturang, thumri, abhang, and many more.

WHAT: Barasat Rang—Celebrating Holi
WHEN: March 22, 6.30 PM 
WHERE: Experimental 
Theatre, NCPA
PRICE: Rs 200 onwards 
TO BOOK: bookmyshow.com

Rangeeli sham

At Rang Tarang, lovers of classical music will get to experience an evening of tributes Hindustani classical styles such as hori, thumri, dadra, bhajan, and sufi kalam. Artiste Vidhya Gopal will perform hit favourites, while Alok Rajan Srivastava, who has written more than 250 different songs for different composers, will step in for a special session as one of the guest performers. 
WHAT: Vidhya Gopal’s Rang Tarang 
WHERE: Veda Factory Art Studio, 
Versova 
WHEN: March 25, 8 PM 
PRICE: Rs 400 onwards 
TO BOOK: insider.in 

Colour for a cause

The NGO Vishwas, which works to provide cancer patients shelter, and medical and financial assistance, is organising a special marathon to raise funds. Runners can apply for any one of the three marathons—3 km, 5 km, or 10 km races—and will get a T-shirt and breakfast. While you can’t use water-based colour, do smear yourself with the organic colours provided and take off into 
the sunrise. 
WHAT: Vishwas Run with Holi Fun
WHEN: March 24, 5 AM onwards 
WHERE: Vilasrao Deshmukh Park, Kandivli East
PRICE: Rs 800 onwards 
TO BOOK: allevents.in 

life and style sunday mid-day mumbai
