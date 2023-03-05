Holi 2023: Want to play safely with colours? Save your skin with these non-toxic options

Save your skin with these non-toxic colours

You no longer need to ditch Holi parties to avoid being smeared in toxic colours that leave you red or with a rash. Here are a few brands that will allow you to enjoy the festivities with organic, skin-friendly, non-toxic, ethical and kid-friendly colours.

Dye with flowers

Kalla is an upcycling brand that processes flowers offered to deities in temples into incense sticks, soaps, vermicompost, fragrance candles and more. Their Holi gulaal comes in four vibrant colours in sustainable and handmade-packing. The colours—yellow, green, orange and pink—are infused with natural essential oils for a pleasing fragrance. Being stain-proof and easy to wash, you will also spend less than half the amount of water to get clean. A pack of four costs Rs 320.

To Buy : 9998399774

Can’t beet this

Ecocradle, a sustainable and eco-friendly skincare brand, has developed a range of Holi colours using 100 per cent natural ingredients. Handmade by artisans of Uttarakhand and Gujarat, the colours are made using herbal ingredients such as beetroot, turmeric, marigold, and the root of the madder tree. The ingredients are washed and sun-dried, ground into a powder and mixed with cornstarch. They also ensure the packaging is biodegradable and recyclable. A pack of four costs Rs 504.

To Buy : www.ecocradle.in

Colour me pretty

Gulco colours give you festive glow the day after rang panchami—that’s right, they work like a face pack. Made from jasmine flowers, betel leaves, hibiscus, lavender, lemongrass, saffron, rose and even sandalwood, each of colours gives your skin something more. A pack of three costs Rs 855.

To Buy : www.gulco.in

Child’s play

Lattoo Land make colourful sensory kits for toddlers, and they have designed non-toxic, skin-friendly and safe-if-consumed colours for tots. These are tested in a lab, made using only organic food-grade ingredients. A pack of four is for Rs 499.

To Buy : www.lattooland.com

Water colours

If your celebrations involve pichkaris, then this one’s for you! Advait Living, an organic food brand, has designed liquid colours made using 100 per cent edible agricultural produce, flowers and vegetables. There are two options—Tesu (yellow), made with tesu and marigold flowers, and turmeric extract; Majith (reddish-pink) made from the majith plant, rose petals and beetroot extract. Two bottles are available for Rs 299.

To Buy : www.advaitliving.com