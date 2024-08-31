I also had the distinct pleasure of presenting him with the keys to the Audi which he won as player of the 1985 World Championship of Cricket

With the writer during the 1996 World Cup

Listen to this article ‘Ravi’s an enthusiastic commentator, who talks a lot of sense’ x 00:00

I didn't play against Ravi Shastri but I did witness his excellent double century at the SCG on Shane Warne’s debut.

ADVERTISEMENT

I also had the distinct pleasure of presenting him with the keys to the Audi which he won as player of the 1985 World Championship of Cricket.

I got to know Ravi properly when we commentated together on the 1996 World Cup. He is an excellent commentator, full of enthusiasm and talks a lot of positive, good sense.

It was this positive attitude and ability to talk common sense that made him such a good commentator. We had some wonderful times together, especially in the years when Mark Mascarenhas had the rights to the cricket.

This time was renowned for Mark’s parties and Ravi’s summary of commentary. It was raining one day and looked like the cricket would be washed out so Mark gleefully claimed he wouldn’t have to pay his commentators. He was firmly told by Ravi, “Mark, when the tie goes on, the meter starts ticking.”

I often said that if you want anything in India fixed, Ravi is your man.

It was his aggressive and positive thinking that made him such a success as India coach. It also helped that he had a close and good relationship with skipper Virat Kohli.

Ravi is a friend—a very generous and reliable person and we had a number of enjoyable trips to his farm. It was always a pleasure to catch up with Ravi and Ritu and hear about his beloved dogs, Bouncer, Beamer, Yorker, Skipper and Flipper.

It’s always interesting to hear him on cricket and I hope he enjoys many more years of successful commentary.