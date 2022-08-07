Renew your bandhan with nature

Go eco-friendly this Raksha Bandhan with these earth-conscious rakhis

Representative Image

Wooden rakhi

Kosataga is an inside-out eco-friendly brand that primarily weaves sarees, suits, and dupattas that are made of 100 per cent organic fabric, reflecting the essence of timelessness in their products. This year, they have launched a range of single-colour and multicolour wooden rakhis handcrafted

by artisans in the shape of little birds.

>>>

Price: Rs 160

TO BUY: kosataga.in

Knitted ties

Thotpot designs has a range of handmade, made-in-India products including decor items, furniture and jewellery. This Raksha Bandhan, they have launched their first collection rakhis. Made specially for young children, the collection features colourful hand-knitted crochet rakhis made using soft cotton threads.

>>>

Price: Rs 200

TO BUY: thotpotdesigns.com

Rakhi from Scrap

Get the best out of waste with a rakhi from the House Of Ekam. They work in collaboration with artisans in Bhopal to handcraft each one using scraps of cotton fabric—100 per cent upcycled.

>>>

Price: Rs 150

TO BUY: houseofekam.com

Temple flowers on your wrist

Enterprises uses dried temple flowers, collected from offerings to deities in various temples, as raw material for all of their products. Their range includes incense cones and sticks, essential oils and decor items too. This year, they also have a rakhi collection. These eco-friendly and export friendly rakhis are made using

flowercycling, the technology that recycles flower waste.

>>>

Price: Rs 265

TO BUY: phool.co

Seed paper rakhi

Plantables have a range of bio-degradable, wooden-free seed paper products such as gift cards, wedding cards, stationery and carry bags. Right on time, they’ve got seed paper rakhis. First to be worn, and then to be sown, these seed paper rakhis are made from 100 per cent biodegradable waste cotton scraps. They are available for purchase in shapes of flowers, wheelys, butterflies, and so on.

>>>

Price: Rs 149

TO BUY: plantables.store