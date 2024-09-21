Breaking News
Riffing through India Here are 5 music festivals happening in the next few months

Updated on: 22 September,2024 08:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Spandana Bhura | mailbag@mid-day.com

Get ready for a sonic explosion as India’s music scene lights up with concerts and festivals in the next six months! From global headliners to local indie gems, these shows will have you dancing, headbanging and vibing

India’s concert season is back in full swing, and the next few months are packed with performances that will make every music lover’s heart race. While it’s a bummer that tickets for Diljit Dosanjh, Dua Lipa, and Cigarettes After Sex have already sold out, fear not, there’s still a stellar line-up waiting to blow your mind. From homegrown indie acts to global superstars, India is set for a series of unforgettable musical experiences. 


Shillong’s Cherry Blossom Festival



The Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival, happening this November, celebrates nature’s beauty as cherry blossoms bloom across the city. From live concerts featuring artists like Akon, Lucas from SuperM, Boney M etc. here’s something for everyone.!
Where: Shillong
When: November15-16, 2024
Price: Rs 3,299 onwards 
To Book: bookmyshow.com


Bandland

Bandland 2024 is set to dazzle, featuring  artists like Avenged Sevenfold and Bloodywood among others. Experience an electrifying blend of rock, indie, metal and punk music in a high-energy festival setting.
Where: Bangalore 
When: November23-24
Price: Rs 3,999 onwards
To Book:  bookmyshow.com

Peter Cat Recording Co

Peter Cats Recording Co. is celebrating the release of their latest album Good Luck Beta ‘24 on tour this December. They are set to perform in six Indian cities.
Where: Pune, Goa, Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Kolkata 
When: December 14th-29th
Price: Rs 999 onwards 
To Book: insider.in

K-Wave Festival

Dive into the K-pop universe this October with the K-Wave Festival featuring stellar performances by EXO’s Suho and Hyolyn. Whether you’re a longtime fan or new to the K-wave, this festival is your ultimate celebration of music, culture, and creativity!
Where: Bayview Lawns, Mumbai; Phoenix Marketcity (Back Area), Bangalore
When: October 18 and 20 
Price: Rs 2,900 Onwards 
To Book: skillboxes.com

Jodhpur RIFF

Jodhpur RIFF 2024 brings an unforgettable blend of roots musicians featuring Éric Mouquet, and GABBA among others!   >>>
Where: Mehrangarh Fort, Jodhpur.
When: October16-20, 2024
Price: Rs 5,300 onwards
To Book: www.jodhpurriff.org

