Top indoor rock-climbing spots in Mumbai to beat the rain

Are you an adrenaline junkie who loves the great big outdoors, but finds the monsoon cramping your style? Here are a few rock-climbing spots in the city where you can work up a sweat while staying out of the rain

YMCA Lamington rock climbing hall is open to the common public at R200 and has expert rock climbers to train newbies

It’s never too late to get into rock-climbing and what better time than the monsoon season, when outdoorsy activities for the weekend are limited as Mumbai’s infamous rains tend to dampen even the best-laid plans. Here are a few indoor rock-climbing options in the city that can still give that adrenaline hit while keeping you dry:

YMCA, Lamington

The student branch of Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA) started a new rock-climbing wall last year in association with the Girivihar adventure club. Abhijit Athavale, one of the trainers from the club, said there are enough trainers for those who want to start their rock-climbing journey this season. “We do have trainers who will give you the initial training to start off on your journey. After that most people get used to it and start finding innovative ways to do it on their own,” he says. Sessions take place here from 6 to 9 pm, except on Sundays. At Rs 200, rock-climbing at the club is affordable, and there’s a reduced rate of R100 for those who are either a part of Girivihar or YMCA.

Public garden, Nerul

Navi Mumbai is known as an outdoorsy person’s paradise due to its small, hikeable trails and proximity to the Konkan belt, making it the perfect place to explore. The area is also popular for its well-planned gardens, which have one of the best maintenance records as well as easy accessibility.

In one such garden at Nerul—Shree Math Acharya Renukacharya Udyan, sector 21—stands one of the tallest rock-climbing walls in the city. The wall is covered by an expansive shed that protects climbers from the vagaries of the weather.

An initiative by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, the civic authorities had opened the wall to the public as far back as 2020. Today, climbers can still try their hand at this wall, with the help of Girivihar trainers present at the spot. “The timing is the same as the Lamington wall but the Nerul one is absolutely free. A few of our volunteers are present at the spot to help those who want to experience it. It is by far one of the tallest walls in the city,” says Athavale.

Podar College, Matunga

The Podar College Hikers’ Club artificial climbing wall is a college initiative, and even though the wall is not as big as the one at Nerul or even Lamington YMCA, it is also absolutely free for all and has a few experts around to oversee your progress as well. The wall is open to the public from 5 to 9 pm, and is closed on Wednesdays. Michael, an avid rock climber, says, “The fact that you can access this kind of facility in the middle of one of the most urbanised areas in Mumbai is really great. I love the workout you get from this since only gymming gets a tad boring after a point.”