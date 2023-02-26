Hansika Motwani on capturing her wedding drama on a reality show

Hansika Motwani and mom Mona are candid, free and unapologetic in their reality show which traces the star’s wedding shenanigans. They say it’s easy to be open when you haven’t done anything wrong

Hansika Motwani with her mother Mona, and brother Prashant

When we watched the first episode of Hansika’s Love Shaadi Drama, we kept recalling Hansika Motwani as the child star we all knew through TV shows such as Shaka Laka Boom Boom or from the movie Koi Mil Gaya, with her cute fringe and adorable laugh.

Well, she is all grown up now. And is married!

The show—which traces the joys and trials and tribulations that came up as Motwani got married to entrepreneur Sohael Kathuriya—is smartly done, with the right amount of drama in a fun Sindhi household, candid moments and romantic overtones. And though the wedding’s in the forefront, the stars of the show are undoubtedly Hansika and her doctor mom, Mona.

The actress who started her career as a child artiste calls Mona her backbone

“We never thought that ‘Oh, it’s on OTT, so, we will have to be a certain way,” says the mother of the bride. “It was the truth, and why be afraid of the truth? We are showing who we are!” Hansika smiles naughtily when she says, “The reactions have been like ‘oh, this was a bold move’, and I am like ‘That’s me!’ I am very happy with the response. It’s called a reality show, and it’s really our ‘reality’. And I am very comfortable in front of the camera. When I see the episodes, I realised that no one has seen me like this. I am this child at home—pampered. I knew that I didn’t want to sanitise it—everything had to be honest.”

Hansika does have the fan following of a bonafide star—she is a big name in the Tamil and Telugu industries with movies such as Singam 3 and Villain; her 50th film, Maha, released last year. With the OTT show, the Bombay girl is now grabbing eyeballs in the Hindi movie industry too. “But I have never felt that gap [in language]. Even though the South has accepted me so beautifully, I am a Mumbai girl. Thanks to social media, the gap [in stardom found in regional language movies] has been bridged years ago—they [fans] have seen me online, and they know what I have been up to.”

But the Hindi speaking, OTT-binging audience could be discovering her for the first time ever, and Hansika is glad. “Yes, I am glad so many more people will be watching me now. If I do a Malayalam film, there will be new fans. Any kind of new audience is welcome.”

Did the bike-riding Monaji (as she is fondly called), have any wise words to impart before the show began? Mona has been in charge of Hansika’s flourishing career for the past two decades. Hansika laughs. “Mom came to me and asked, ‘Do you want to do it?’ The whole idea came about because I have such a big, warm fan following in the South. I was happy I was getting married, and I wanted to share my wedding with my audience. I can’t call all of them over, so this was the next best thing. Mom agreed, and supported it.”

And what about her own participation? Though Mona’s swag rivals any actor’s, she says, “I am a little shy and not comfortable; but I can do anything for my family, and so I did.” Hansika recalls talking to her mother while she was on a trip to Ladakh, and was surprised to hear that Mona was on a motorbike. “I thought, ‘oh my god’,” says the daughter. “And that’s where the makers picked the idea to include in the show. Mom says, “I just want to enjoy life’.”

There have been a few controversies—such as Kathuriya being formerly married to Hansika’s friend—and the star has addressed the prickly issues on the show too. The mother and daughter argue that they have nothing to hide and that the truth was out there for everyone to see. “As mom said, ‘Hamne kuch galat nahin kiya. Toh hum kyun darein?” says the actress, who has seven more projects lined up for release in 2023. “The show is going to be good for Hansika,” Monaji signs off. “These days, it doesn’t matter whether you are married or not. What matters is your discipline, and how involved you are in work. Hansika has been doing this for years—she is going to continue doing a great job.”

Also Read: Director of 'The Romantics' on exploring the evolution of Hindi cinema