Listen to Samantha Noella’s choir sing, and then dance to funk and disco at this Christmas Holly ball

Adil Manuel has curated the music for the event

Listen to this article Shout it loud: D.I.S.C.O! x 00:00

Don’t be surprised if you wander into antiSOCIAL in Todi Mills Compound and step into a Christmas ball instead of the usual nightlife. It’s part of their festive theme and everything, from the music to the food, has been carefully curated for it. The music, though, will be less organ and more guitar, with composer and guitarist Adil Manuel presenting a collaboration of artistes from various bands.

“The whole idea is to bring alive the spirit of friendship and bonding,” Manuel tells mid-day, riding high on excitement as he speaks on the phone. He has just come to Mumbai after headlining the Hornbill Festival in Kohima, where he premiered some of his original works. Now, he says, he can’t wait to hit the stage at antiSOCIAL.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’ve curated a fun set for the gig,” says Manuel. “The opening piece is a choir piece by singer Samantha Noella, and then we move on to the music, which is a mix of funk and disco. You just need to come with the sole intention of partying.”

He and the collaborators will be performing as Adil and Friends, not as the Adil Manuel Collective, which his banner is known as. “There are vocalists and pianists from various bands coming together here, in keeping with the theme of friendship and brotherhood. Just eat, drink and make merry. I can’t wait to see what antiSOCIAL’s winter menu is,” says the artiste who has been collaborating with the venue for some 20-odd years, ever since it first started in its basement location in Khar.

Vivek Dudani, Head of Events & Programming at antiSOCIAL adds, “Adil has been one of our successes in terms of the collaborations, bringing multiple artistes together on the stage. We are looking forward to having him as much as we do every time.” The folks at antiSOCIAL, too, are having a lot of fun converting their hip space into a Yule Ball.

“The theme is Holly Christmas, so expect a lot of that,” Dudani says. “Plus, this is our second year of collaborating with Child Rights and You (CRY), and we’ll have the Social Stocking, in which various corporates and even individuals can place their donations. Other community activities are already underway across India and yes, there is a winter menu to look forward to!” says Dudani.

WHAT: Christmas Ball

WHERE: antiSOCIAL

WHEN: December 23, 8 PM

COST: Rs 800 onwards

TO BOOK: insider.in