Art, books and music: Head to these online platforms for a creative uptake

Grandma Droniak

Curated by Arpika Bhosale, Nidhi Lodaya, Gautam S Mengle and Christalle Fernandes

Ever wondered what a grandmother is doing on social media? If you assume she’s putting up Reels about knitting, gardening and pictures of family, then you would be surprised by Grandma Droniak’s Instagram feed. With over a million followers, she is on point with her sarcasm and Gen Z terms, and talks of things like such as pre-gaming before funerals, her annoying ex and her hunt for a handsome and tall grandpa. The 93-year-old celebrity posts videos such as GRWM (Get Ready With me), and get unready with me, which we really enjoy. We also love her sarcasm, wit, outfits and her adorable camera presence. Her daily vlogs are all about “doing nothing”, which is all the more reason why we wish we were her.

@grandma_droniak; Instagram

Love in the time of video games



Gabrielle Zevin. PIC/GETTY IMAGES

Sometimes a novel is so perfect, it feels like your heart is breaking when it ends. Reading Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin will make you feel like that. Set in a world of video game makers and players, the book tells you the story of Sam, Sadie and Marx, and you fall love with all of them—as well as the tales they create. In fact, making a video game is much like writing a book, we learnt—building worlds and characters that will make you laugh, cry and inspire you. You see yourself in each of the lead characters, and sometimes, you want to reach into the novel and tell them, “Come on man! Say this! Do this!” That’s because you become them. Beautiful, smart, textured; this novel by the American author will remind you why you love reading in the first place

Available on Amazon.in

For the love of Porcelain

Jasmine Daver from Dadar Parsi Colony has been hand-painting on porcelain for over a decade. The artist does more than just transforming teacups and saucers with her magical touch; she preserves memories, “I have people request me to paint memories or the things they love. Someone wanted a plate with their neighbourhood Fire Temple before they moved abroad. A former student of NMIMS College wanted their old campus on a plate. I’ve had clients who wanted paintings of the vet who treated their dogs.” Daver charges anywhere between Rs 500 to Rs 3,500, depending on the intricacy of the work, like the Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railway station. We got a mug from Daver, with a tea-cup painted on it for a tea party fundraiser, and can’t stop raving about it. “The porcelain is painted and fired in the kiln thrice before the color truly pops out. I like doing work that connects to people’s lives. It is a labour of love, to say the least,” Daver says.

Available @jazzmineporcelain on Instagram

Your private Sunday concert

For those longing for the golden days of yore with its silver rhythms, Charles Vaz’s musical bonanza nights are a tribute to singers of the sixties, seventies, and eighties.

With 30 years of experience in the music industry, the musician of Be Irada Nazar Mil Gayi and Sanam Bewafa fame hosts Sunday night lives at 9.30 pm every week for music lovers to join in and sing along to. We loved last week’s rendition of Badan Pe Sitare Lapete Huye, the energetic number which Shammi Kapoor and Vyjayanthimala danced to in the 1969 movie Prince. My Guitar Sings, the name of Vaz’s musical bonanza nights celebrates six years of its live music shows this year.

YouTube: Charles Siqueira Vaz/Globe Studios