Soundtrack to your life

These OTT shows have eclectic soundtracks that will help you discover old artists and new

Representative Image

Stranger Things

Musician Kate Bush has been rediscovered thanks to her song Running up that hill, that was a hit in the 1980s, and now is a hit in Stranger Things Season 4. In fact, the song is climbing the charts decades after its release. The soundtrack also has other classics like California Dreaming by The Beach Boys, Dream a Little Dream of Me by Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong and I Was a Teenage Werewolf by The Cramps.

Supernatural

If you are an old school rock and roll fan, then this show about the good-looking brothers everyone loves is the one for you. Be it Def Leppard’s Rock of Ages or Bob Seger’s Night moves or Wanted dead or Alive by Bon Jovi, the soundtrack adds to the charm of this cult show along with its utterly delicious leads.

The OC

It’s an oldie but a goodie, and will have you listening to “alternative” music from the 90s. Artists like Imgone Heap, Oasis, and Death Cab for Cutie will have you dreaming about the beach life. And the title track by Phantom Planet will have you hoping that it’s California, California, California!!!

The Vampire Diaries

This “everyone-is-good-looking here” show has a bunch of sexy, and sultry songs to get you in the mood for anything really. Songs like Never let me go by Florence + the Machine, and Calvin Harris’s Feels so close, make it a soundtrack for all seasons.