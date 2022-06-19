Breaking News
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in residential building in Borivli, 14 rescued
Mumbai: Fee hike in schools draws parents’ ire
Mumbai Metropolitan Region has maximum Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra
‘We got blackmailed, but partied. Today’s queer are more scared’
India's daily Covid cases surpass 13,000-mark for first time in 3 months
Home > Sunday Mid Day News > Soundtrack to your life

Soundtrack to your life

Updated on: 19 June,2022 08:27 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Aastha Atray Banan | aastha.banan@mid-day.com

Top

These OTT shows have eclectic soundtracks that will help you discover old artists and new

Soundtrack to your life

Representative Image


Stranger Things

Musician Kate Bush has been rediscovered thanks to her song Running up that hill, that was a hit in the 1980s, and now is a hit in Stranger Things Season 4. In fact, the song is climbing the charts decades after its release. The soundtrack also has other classics like California Dreaming by The Beach Boys, Dream a Little Dream of Me by Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong and I Was a Teenage Werewolf by The Cramps.




Supernatural


If you are an old school rock and roll fan, then this show about the good-looking brothers everyone loves is the one for you. Be it Def Leppard’s Rock of Ages or Bob Seger’s Night moves or Wanted dead or Alive by Bon Jovi, the soundtrack adds to the charm of this cult show along with its utterly delicious leads.

The OC

It’s an oldie but a goodie, and will have you listening to “alternative” music from the 90s. Artists like Imgone Heap, Oasis, and Death Cab for Cutie will have you dreaming about the beach life. And the title track by Phantom Planet will have you hoping that it’s California, California, California!!!

The Vampire Diaries

This “everyone-is-good-looking here” show has a bunch of sexy, and sultry songs to get you in the mood for anything really. Songs like Never let me go by Florence + the Machine, and Calvin Harris’s Feels so close, make it a soundtrack for all seasons.

life and style sunday mid-day mumbai

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK