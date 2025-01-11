Ajrakh print tie to DIY cookie kit, explore these unique products online

From unique ties and home linen to DIY cookie kit and 3M masks, here are some interesting products you can explore on digital platforms

Spice up your style!

We are loving the these Ajrakh tie from Tamarind Chutney to add a little Indian spice to your suit and jacket. We love the fact that this print is a nothing like anything out there and is a great match for almost all the basic colours like Grey, Blue and of course white. The best of all is this brand is ethical, so you can return easy that you aren’t part of the mass consumerism that we often indulge in around the new years or the gifting season. We recommend that you do for the desi windsor around you neck.

tamarindchutney.in

Have you tried the DIY Cookie Kits yet?

Make this Christmas extra special with a fun and festive activity for family and friends alike! Crave by Leena’s DIY Cookie Kit is a holiday favourite and a bestseller every year. One has to simply just unbox the kit and let their creativity flow as they decorate delicious cookies with their loved ones. Each kit comes in a reusable tin box and contains 20 ready-to-decorate cookies, coloured icings in pre-filled piping bags, fun sprinkles and gold dragees, as well as a decorating guide with ideas on how to decorate the treats for inspiration. These kits are 100% vegan and eggless, making them the ideal treat for everyone to enjoy this season!

Bambaiyya home!

Screaming ‘I love Mumbai’ from a rooftop may not be practical. House of Ekam has a more realistic approach for those who love to show off their love for Mumbai. The home decor brand’s ‘Born in Bombay’ collection features a timeless Mumbai design with some of the city’s iconic structures. A print of Mumbai on bedsheets, quilts, and cushion cover is available in monochrome. You could also shop for a piece to hand on your wall that’s made in Kutchi embroidery style.

Price:R899 onwards

houseofekam.com/collections/born-in-bombay

A fix for smog!

Mumbai’s smog is so dense, you’re practically puffing on three cigarettes a day! But don’t let the city’s AQI take your breath away (literally). These reusable 3M masks can be your shield against airborne particles, gases, and vapours. Designed for comfort and durability, it doesn’t just block the bad stuff—it gives your lungs a much-needed detox. Perfect for commutes or outdoor adventures, this facepiece is an essential upgrade for living in Mumbai.

Amazon.in

Map out your workout journey

Ever wished you had a roadmap to your body’s muscles and how to train them? Enter MuscleWiki, your one-stop solution to decoding fitness. This fun, interactive site offers a full-blown muscle diagram, so you can click on any body part and instantly discover exercises tailored to it. Got tight shoulders? A click gets you stretches and workouts to fix it. Want stronger legs? MuscleWiki’s got you covered there too. Think of it as Google Maps, but for your muscles. Whether you’re a gym newbie or a seasoned pro, the easy-to-follow instructions and videos ensure you’re always doing it right. Plus, there’s no intimidating fitness jargon—just straightforward, practical tips to make your workouts work for you.

Game of claws!

Invest in good quality tempered glass for TV Bini’s Cat Game. When we started playing it on our iPad screen, the squeaking mice instantly caught the attention of our four cats. However, they quickly began to swipe at the screen with their claws. While the game is engaging, cats can easily get bored, so it’s best not to overexpose them. We found that 10-15 minutes is enough mental exercise for our cats, especially when combined with physical activity. This game is particularly effective after a long nap and before dinner, helping your cats expend their energy productively. This way, they’ll be less likely to use their claws on your couch or, worse, on you!

youtube.com