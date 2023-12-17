Stocking Stuffers for everyone

The tree is only the backdrop for presents of the season

It was the week before Christmas/ And all through the house/ Everyone scrambled to buy gifts/For mom, dad, and the dog named Mouse. Apologies for mutilating a season’s favourite, but Secret Santa chits have been picked and everyone is praying they don’t get an unimaginative gifter. We’re here to help you out with our Naughty and Nice list.

For the aesthete

Keep it glassy

Hand blown glass baubles are a collectible—buy or gift one each year to build an ornamental legacy you can pass on. Glass Forest has exquisite baubles that flute and twist and turn to catch the light, or are pigmented and shaped into toffees, lollies, canes and donuts.

Price: Starts at Rs 650

Where: glass-forest.com

Say it in stone

Of course, you can’t go wrong with jewellery—put jewellery that promises to protect you, or draw love. That means you are on Santa’s special list. Kiri weaves pink opals and carves labradorite into little fishes, crescents and doves to wear around your wrist and neck.

Price: Starts at Rs 1500

Where: kirikiri.in

Piece for all

Here’s one for the introverts staying with friends, or by themselves: 1,000 and 500-piece jigsaw puzzles that come together to become famous masterpieces—Van Gogh’s Starry, Starry Night or Gustav Klimt’s Adele Bloch.

Price: Starts at Rs 785

Where: Flame Tree Studio, Amazon.in

For patriots

A BEST bus in that unmistakable red on a T-shirt, tote or hat. Chandrayaan on a tee or your state as a sticker that looks like a stamp. Motherland has something for everyone in your life that’s homesick.

Price: Starts Rs 749

Where: motherland superstore.com

For pet parents

Portrait of puplet

The love of your life is a piece of art, and the world should know it. Turn a picture into a water colour, charcoal-graphite or colour pencil sketch. Varuna

Kaur needs several pictures of your pet to capture

all the hues of her coat accurately. The size can be from A1 to A5.

Price: Starts at Rs 4,000

Contact @varuna_kr on Twitter, 9833229740

Fresh Pupcakes

If your dog is already a fan of sniffer balls, matts and kebabs, upgrade to the multi-difficulty snuffle pupcakes which have layers to hide treats in—each posing a different challenge to pry it out.

Price: Rs 540

Where: fortheloveofdog.co.in

Wax melts from Modern Tail

For cats and dog, scent is their primary sense, not sight. Harnessing that to get the behaviour you want makes all the difference in your relationship with your furry familiar. These wax melts are made of soy and have 60 hours of burn time—condition your dog to be less stressed and anxious.

Price: Rs 600 (15 melts)

Where: themoderntail.com

Puss on socks

Lean into the love or take the crazy cat mom/dad vibe to the next level—get your cat’s face on your socks. Pick a design from the existing range of mid-shin socks, upload a picture of your furry lord and masters, and wait patiently. Wear them out to the point of smelly, and then give to your dog to play: They will like it because of the taste, texture and smell.

>>>

Price: Rs 699

Where: FluffnPuff.in

Doodle the poodle

We can’t have enough pictures of our companion animal; so take it one step further and turn it into a doodle. Behaviourist Ava Wadia and artist Shamika Chaves turn the picture into a colourful doodle, and send you a mounted frame to put up (as most pet parents are likely to) next to the god altar. They need

at least four days to work

on the masterpiece, so hurry now.

Price: Starts at Rs 3,500

Call: 98333 18811

Budget buys

Totes do it

We all know that one tote collector who is going to save the world by never using a plastic bag. You know what to get them—this gentle watercolour of a still life from a brand we all love. There are sturdier market totes with pockets, but we love this one for its simplicity and vivacity.

Price: Rs 400

Where: theinkbucket.in

Pretty as paper

For the stationary junkie—money envelopes, paper bags, wrapping paper and gift tags that match. We like this one for its spectrum of designs—tilted Mughal-inspired bath prints, contemporary and minimalist pigeon designs, big, romantic blooms, as well as modern graphical iconography. You can get the prints on many kinds of products.

Price: Starting Rs 350

Where: paperfields.in

Colour in

Colouring within the lip-liner, this bunch of crayons is made from 100 per cent organic materials, and come in colours that suit the Indian skin undertones of yellow, brown and pink. We love that they are easy to carry, fun to dab on as a saturated matte colour or stain, and that you can buy them by the handful.

Price: Rs 999 for three

Where: Colour Chemistry

Tree treats

These bedazzled Christmas tree ornaments make great collective gifts for acquaintances, clients and team members. There are the usual candy canes and tiny santas, but you can also find something that’s significant for your giftee: Bottle of champagne, mitts for the home baker, and or air balloon for the traveller.

Price: Rs 450

Where: artstoryonline.com

Wishy Washi

These colourful little tapes—coming in solids as well as patterns—are gender neutral. Grab a handful for everyone at work, and keep some extra handy for those you forgot. They have utility, will make the user look thoughtful, and there really is no down side. Who doesn’t like stationary that makes you look good?

Price: Rs 30

Where: Art Station (online and offline)