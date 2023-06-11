Breaking News
Mumbai: Woman, 2 others held with drugs worth Rs 50 cr
Mumbai: Watch out, there is a crocodile in Oshiwara!
Mira Road murder: 56-year-old man Googled how long it takes for body to rot
Mumbai: Gorai, Manori to have its own sewer lines soon
Mumbai: Trio with walkies walk into cop trap
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sunday Mid Day News > Sunday Cartoon Cyrus Daruwala Presents Zal

Sunday Cartoon: Cyrus Daruwala Presents - Zal

Updated on: 11 June,2023 07:02 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Cyrus Daruwala | smdmail@mid-day.com

Top

Want A Copy Of The 'Zal' Comic? Grab Today's Sunday Mid-Day Newspaper And Head To The Timepass Section'

Sunday Cartoon: Cyrus Daruwala Presents - Zal

Illustration/Uday Mohite

Listen to this article
Sunday Cartoon: Cyrus Daruwala Presents - Zal
x
00:00

Missed out on last week's Zal? You can read it here.




life and style sunday mid-day

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK