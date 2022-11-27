×
Breaking News
Shraddha Walkar murder case: Aftab Poonawalla to be sent to Tihar Jail, will be monitored 24/7
Mumbai: Motorcyclist who helped sacked banker escape was ex-inmate
Gujarat elections 2022: I want to make Jamnagar a smart city, says Riva Jadeja
Mumbai: Total Covid-19 cases in November drop below 1,000
Mumbai: Police, BMC set new rules for food distribution on Mahaparinirvan Diwas

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Sunday Mid Day News > Sunday Cartoon Cyrus Daruwala Presents Zal

Sunday Cartoon: Cyrus Daruwala Presents - Zal

Updated on: 27 November,2022 09:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Cyrus Daruwala | smdmail@mid-day.com

Top

Want A Copy Of The 'Zal' Comic? Grab Today's Sunday Mid-Day Newspaper And Head To The Timepass Section'

Sunday Cartoon: Cyrus Daruwala Presents - Zal

Illustration/Uday Mohite


Missed out on last week's Zal? You can read it here.





Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
life and style sunday mid-day

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK