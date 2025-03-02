Sustainable fashion to stories of inspiring women, interesting products and podcasts you can explore online

From unique ice-cream flavours and sustainable fashion products, to podcasts and platforms narrating inspiring stories of women, here are some unique things you can discover online

Chilled, sweet, and spicy too

This is especially nice now that the weather is turning warm. Bina’s Fresh Batch Ice Cream has interesting flavours like Thai Red Rubies, based on a classic South-East Asian dessert. We tried it and went mmm all the way. There’s also a hatke Paan Choco Chips though we didn’t brave enough to try that or the Kachi Kairi Ice Cream (so far, we’ve only seen raw mango in sorbets). Bina Doshi started off making hand-churned ice cream at home for soirees, and the enthusiastic response from her social circle spurred her to take it further, eventually setting up her full-fledged business in 2016. The ice creams are made using only milk and sugar—no setting agent or artificial flavours.

binasfreshbatchicecream.com

Breathable and easy

Born in a small apartment, Runaway Bicycle is a Mumbai-based brand for sustainable fashion and home linens. Founder Preeti Verma quit her ad job and used her knowledge of weaves to work with artisans and created her brand. Its offerings showcase their philosophy that the most comfortable and breathable fabrics are worn by people who do physical labour. Verma has brought that idea to her brand’s clothes racks.

runawaybicycle.in

One dent at a time!

In 2018, Sneha Singhal brought Jellyfish Pottery to life, crafting one-of-a-kind ceramic wonders that feel like they were made just for you! Based in Bhandup West, her work is inspired by nature’s perfect imperfections—dents, textures, and all—her pieces snugly fit into your hands, making every sip and bite extra special. From delicately detailed plates to charming bowls, each creation is a tiny work of art. So, if you’re looking for pottery that’s as unique as you, dive into the world of Jellyfish Pottery where every piece has a story to tell!

jellyfishpottery.com

Women who build

The Iconic Women Podcast celebrates women excelling in “serious” professions, featuring inspiring figures like Ashwini Deshpande, co-founder of Elephant Design, which she launched with six friends right after graduating from NID in 1989. Alongside Deshpande, the podcast highlights other remarkable guests, such as composer Bindhumalini, offering listeners a deep dive into their journeys and insights. While the production may not be flashy, the podcast shines with its rich, authentic content, making each episode a gem.

Spotify

Celebrating unsung heroines

Women in India: Unheard Stories is an inspiring digital platform by Google Arts & Culture, dedicated to celebrating the remarkable contributions of Indian women throughout history. Its tagline reads, “From pioneers of the past to innovators of the present, meet the women who have changed Indian culture forever,” the website offers a profound exploration of the lives, struggles, and achievements of women who have shaped India’s cultural, social, and political landscape.

Through a rich blend of archival photographs, detailed narratives, and interactive exhibits, the platform brings to light the stories of trailblazers who have often been overlooked in mainstream historical accounts. From freedom fighters and artists to scientists and entrepreneurs, the website showcases the diversity and resilience of Indian women across generations. It’s not just a tribute to their legacy but also a source of empowerment for future generations. It is a must-visit for anyone interested in history, gender studies, or cultural exploration, offering a poignant reminder of the transformative power of women’s voices and actions.

artsandculture.google.com/project/indias-women-in-culture