Finding a match on a dating app that checks every box and waves nothing but green flags is rare, especially when seeking a meaningful connection within your community.



But for Armaan Shaikh (name changed), Muzz—a dating and matrimony app designed exclusively for Muslims—not only made this possible but also led him to his life partner.

The couple matched three years ago on the app, and before they knew it, Shaikh was hopping on flights to meet his future wife! They have been married for a year now.

‘Good place if you are looking for a faith-driver connection’

“When I first joined Muzz, I was drawn to its design. It blended the modern dating format with Islamic values. With features like profiles detailing degrees of religiousness and the option for women to hide their photos until a match is made, the app creates an environment where users can feel both comfortable and confident (of their religious identity).

It was through the app that I connected with my now-wife. My mother, whose only criterion was that I marry a Muslim girl, was initially hesitant about the concept of a dating app. She took her own time to warm up to the concept. But as soon as I got her to meet with my then-girlfriend, she was thrilled!

Interestingly, I learned that many women on Muzz let their families, like parents or siblings, manage their profiles.

Unlike many dating apps that are not community or faith-based, this one asks questions like: “How soon do you want to get married?” This actually helps filter out mismatched expectations early on. The app also assumes you are serious about finding a partner to marry, and are not just fooling around.

That clarity made all the difference for me and set the tone for a more genuine conversation with my then-girlfriend.

Compared to other apps like Bumble or Tinder, the conversations on Muzz had a completely different vibe. You can use a pickup line, but on Muzz you make sure it’s halal (no obscenity).

Women on this app also tend to be more responsive, rather than expecting to be wooed. That said, these behaviours exist on a spectrum, and you will still come across people who are the complete opposite.

Most users on Muzz are genuinely serious about settling down, which is evident in conversations right from the start. Women on the platform tend to be kinder in their attitude and communication, creating a positive atmosphere.

I noticed fewer fake profiles (one can tell, right?)—possibly due to the smaller number of users on the app. The smaller dating pool actually enhances the quality of interactions in terms of both time and effort. I wasn’t wasting time sorting through insincere matches.

A downside, however, is the limited profiles. This stems from the smaller Muslim population in India. Although the app allows you to match globally, the number of users remains lower compared to other mainstream dating platforms. I believe this is due to the app’s relative lack of popularity and the slower acceptance of dating apps within the Muslim community.

Sometimes, some users had very rigid expectations, which sometimes made conversations a bit tough. However, it still opened up possibilities I wouldn’t have had otherwise.

It’s a good place to be if you’re looking for a faith-driven connection.”

Global reach

Sunday mid-day spoke to over a dozen Muslim individuals aged 25 to 30 from Mumbai and Bengaluru regarding the app. The majority believed that the app primarily caters to “traditional” Muslims. The app claims to have facilitated over 5,00,000 marriages globally, forming over 500 couples in India each day. It has also surpassed 1 crore downloads on the Google Play Store.