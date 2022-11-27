×
Take the high road: Catch a glimpse of highways of south India in 'Highway Dreams'

27 November,2022
A new show zooms down the highways of India, while exploring the areas, mainly in South India

Rakesh Raghunathan


Food show host and singer, Rakesh Raghunathan, has been on a road trip across South India on unknown beautiful highways across Puducherry, Chettinad, Kodaikanal, Ooty, Rameshwaram and Sathyamangalam.




“Driving on the highways of India is an exhilarating experience and if I were to share my pick for the best highways, my roots would always take me back to the ones in Tamil Nadu,” says Raghunathan, whose show Nexa Journey’s Highway Dreams is airing on Zee Zest every Sunday. Here, he takes us through his top favourite highways.


Rakesh Ragunathan is travelling across South India
The East Coast Road

Connecting Chennai to the French influenced Puducherry, this highway covers endless stretches of unspoilt virgin beaches and serene backwaters along the coast of Bay of Bengal.

NH45

This one stretches from bustling Chennai till the architectural marvel of the temple town of Madurai. There are expansive river banks with panoramic views of the countryside, ancient forts and historic landscaped gardens along the drive.

Bengaluru to Hampi

As soon as you enter the historic city of Hampi, you are greeted by a view of  the vast expanse of the Tungabhadra river. Now you can zoom to the ancient city from Bengaluru on the 12-lane highway. 

Madurai to Sathyamangalam

This route gives one an unforgettable view of the majestic Western Ghats, which are in their glory in the monsoons. Nearing the borders of Rameshwaram, and then Dhanushkodi—the southernmost tip of Rameshwaram—this route runs parallel to the Arabian Sea. As you drive down further, the road narrows and your have the Bay of Bengal on the other side merging with the Indian Ocean—blue waters as far as the eye can see on both sides. Don’t be surprised if your network provider welcomes you to Sri Lanka!

