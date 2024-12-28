Amid loud New Year festivities, find an escape in this curated walk

Participants pose during a guided tour of Grant Road neighbourhood

Looking for a quiet way to bring in the new year? Attend this walk through the lanes of Grant Road

The new year is just around the corner, and everyone is busy planning to welcome it in style. But amid the celebrations, which can often be overwhelming for many, something unique is in store for those who prefer a quieter NYE. Yooti Bhansali’s walk through the lanes of Grant Road, which she has been organising for the past two years, is back.

Bhansali, a writer and creative practitioner, says, “I wanted to create an alternative for people like me—who don’t want to stay home but also don’t want to party till 4 am. It’s for people who wanted to do something unique and still be home at a reasonable hour.”

This year, the walk will explore the more affluent neighbourhoods of Grant Road, including parts of Malabar Hill. It will pass through the Parsi Towers of Silence and offer scenic views of the sea and Marine Drive, lasting about two-and-a-half hours. The walk includes interactive quizzes and games to keep participants actively engaged.

The guided tour will conclude with a wholesome meal at the historical Irani eatery, Café De La Paix. “Ending the walk there felt right. The owner is a warm, third-generation custodian. I love that our walk supports his business, especially on a night when people usually flock to trendy spots,” she says.

Bhansali, who was raised in the neighbourhood, has a deep personal connection to the place and knows it like the back of her hand. She says, “I know a lot of shortcuts that people generally wouldn’t know about. And they’re cool to explore in the night, especially if you have people around you, it’s like [seeing] a different side of the city.”

She now lives in Dadar, but says the neighbourhood will always hold a special place in her heart. “Growing up, it was a cosmopolitan neighbourhood... I now realise how rich the area’s history is. For example, the road my school is on was one of the first proper tarred roads in Mumbai. It came up alongside Grant Road station. Also, Gandhi gave a fundraising speech in the housing complex where I went for tuitions. Layering those personal memories with the heritage of the area makes it incredibly special to me,” she explains.

Another reason why Bhansali started this initiative was the capitalistic marketing behind the festivities. She believes the season is just an excuse to sell more. “The festivities,” she says, “feel more organic when you’re out on the streets on a day like NYE, with people around you, fireworks lighting up the sky, and lit up windows... It doesn’t feel like you’re forcing yourself to have fun, which I think a lot of Instagram-friendly gatherings have become…”

WHEN: Dec 31, 8 pm onwards

WHERE: Modern Lunch Home, Grant Road

TO BOOK: Urbanaut.app