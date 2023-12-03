Talk, type, transcribe: Use these 5 transcription tools to make your life easier

From real-time conversions to precision editing, mid-day brings you the best available services for your transcription needs

There used to be a time when using automated tools to transcribe hours of audio would be riddled with mispronounciation and errors. Fortunately for us, those times have passed and today, such apps and websites are fine-tuned to understand accents and context. We put together a list of the five best online tools you can use for transcription, with free and paid versions available. (Psst, you can use multiple apps to transcribe different portions of the same audio, depending on the number of minutes the free versions offer. You’re welcome).

Rev

Rev adds the services of human proofreaders to automated transcription but the turnaround time depends on the length of the audio. Its cost makes it ideal for projects with substantial budgets.

Price: Rs 104 per minute for transcription, Rs 21 per minute for human proofreading.

Otter.ai

Otter.ai stands out for its real-time transcription prowess, offering immediate text conversion. The ability to differentiate speakers adds clarity, especially in dynamic group discussions. For recorded audio, you can simply upload the audio file and let Otter do the rest. In the free version, users have 600 minutes per month, but this limit may be restrictive for heavier transcription needs. While the user-friendly interface is a plus, the quality of the audio may have a direct effect on accuracy.

Price: Basic plan offers 600 minutes free per month. Premium Plan starts at R694 per month.

Happy Scribe

Happy Scribe transcribes audio in multiple languages, including Indian ones such as Hindi, Gujarati and Urdu. The free version allows 30 minutes of transcription per month.

Price: Happy Scribe’s pricing starts at R999 per hour, with additional costs based on features and usage.

Temi

Temi is accurate and budget-friendly but its best feature is its straightforward user interface. The free version provides five minutes of transcription, making it suitable for quick tasks, but the paid version isn’t all that expensive either.

Price: Rs 21 per minute

Trint

Trint is another tool that supports multiple languages. For those dealing with diverse content, this app proves to be a valuable asset. The interface, however, may not be very intuitive for first time users but it gets better as you go along.

Price: Starts at Rs 3996 per month, with additional costs based on the usage.