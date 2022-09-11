Talking with your feet

When Kathak matches beat with a Spanish Flamenco quartet

Aditi Bhagwat

Eighteen years ago, guitarist Marta Robles became part of the all-women Spanish quartet Las Migas. Since then, Las Migas has been appreciated globally for joyful, feminine and brave Flamenco performances, including a Latin Grammy nomination. In 2020, the four-piece band was honoured with the Independent Music Award for best Flamenco album.

Flamenco is a performative spectacle of Andalusian heritage that blends Cante (vocals), Toque (guitar), Baile (dance) and Jaleo (hand-clapping and foot-tapping). “We were studying Flamenco music at the conservatory of Barcelona,” says Robles, who is now de facto leader of the band, “and formed this female band to investigate the roots of our individual styles. I was part of the formation in 2004. Over the years, we have changed members. I’m the only one who has been around since the beginning.” Robles also looks after the composition and direction. Other members include dancer and vocalist Carolina ‘La Chipsa’, Roser Loscos on violin and make-up, and Alicia Grillo, also a guitarist. The quartet will be debuting at the Royal Opera House on September 22, and will be joined by Oriol Riart Laborda on the bass guitar.



Las Migas includes the audience in their performances, urging everyone to sing, clap and dance along

They will perform renditions of their classics such as La Cantaora, and María La Portuguesa, giving it a pop and urban twist. Their shows, explains Robles, are “full of colour, clapping and dancing. We have a big party and try to get the audience involved. Sometimes, we ask people to clap with us, sing with us, sometimes people start dancing… I don’t know if this will happen in India, but it is very common when we play our fast-paced songs. We explain the songs and also make jokes. It’s a very dynamic show.” This “party” takes the audience through a plethora of emotions such as passion, love, loyalty, and despair.

There is concern that the import of their music may be lost on a non-Spanish speaking audience. “Our lyrics are beautiful and smart, but the most important thing about Flamenco is that you don’t need to understand the lyrics to enjoy the music,” she says.

Adding to the mix on the same stage will be Kathak exponent Aditi Bhagwat from the Jaipur Gharana. “Kathak and Flamenco have obvious similarities in footwork, rhythmic patterns and stylised presentation,” says the exponent who has been performing for 25 years. “It is established that the gypsies travelled from Rajasthan to Eastern Europe, and these various cultures culminated in the south of Spain where Flamenco was born.”

While comparing the two styles again, she adds, “the women swing in a very similar manner to the songs and rhythms and that’s what attracted me to the potential of merging the two.” She will be performing two segments alongside the Spanish quartet. One of the dances will be in Kathak. Robles also agrees about seeing similarities between the two. “The complex rhythms, the respect for the tradition and the music, the passion, the feet making music... It’s going to be great,” she says.

It’s quite common to be a woman musician in Spain, says Robles, though it is still rare to be one in the Flamenco style. “Women are mostly dancers or singers, but not many are guitarists or percussionists. That is something we are trying to change. We are always trying to set an example for new generations and let people know that women are as free as men… to travel, to build their own life,” she says.

Though it is their first visit to India, Robles already has an assumption about the country and it’s good! “My parents visited India and they were totally amazed about everything,” she says. “The colours, the people, the differences… We love your music and we are looking forward to meeting new people here.”

WHAT: Flamenco fiesta

WHERE: Royal Opera House

WHEN: September 22, 7 PM to 8.30 PM

PRICE: Rs 499 onwards

TO BOOK: royaloperahouse.in

