This play, scheduled to be performed in Mumbai, explores the life of Sahir Ludhianvi

This week, watch a play about Sahir Ludhianvi, the man who wrote India’s love language

The play has been brought back by popular demand and is based on the life of lyricist Sahir Ludhianvi. Pic/Manasi G Photography

Few of us actively realise it, but Sahir Ludhianvi has been the soundtrack to most Indian lives. The poet and lyricist, whose given name was Abdul Hai Fazl Mohammad, took the pen name of Sahir from a couplet he read by Allama Iqbal.

And now, he has been resurrected. Actor-director Danish Husain is bringing the production of his semi-autobiographical play—Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hoon—on Ludhianvi, back this April on popular demand. “A common feedback I receive from the audience who watch the play, is that they never knew that a certain song or a couplet was penned by Ludhiavni,” says Husain, speaking to us over the phone. He could be referring to songs like Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar, Ae Mere Zohra Jabeen, Kabhi Kabhi Mere Dil Mein.

But Ludhianvi was re-introduced to a whole new generation during the anti CAA student protests that erupted in 2019, when his poem Avaaz-e-Adam went viral, with its unforgettable line, “Hum bhi dekhenge”.



Sahir Ludhianvi

Husain has painstakingly combined two works by different writers who have, in their unique way, given a hat-tip to Ludhianvi. This was Mir Alli Hussain’s script that he had initially written for Amita Talwar, founder of the not-for-profit Art for Causes and Himanshu Bajpai’s presentation Dastan-e-Sahir. “The writers gave me the freedom to do with their work as I may please, for which I will remain ever-grateful,” says Husain.

This has resulted in a two-hour honest account about Ludhianvi, by those who were at the receiving end of the poet’s love as well as his wrath. This dichotomy in Ludhianvi’s character is “essential” for a good autobiography, says Husain. “Any good autobiography needs to have the good and bad of the subject. Ludhianvi, for example, was known to go the extra mile for the ones who he loved or held in good stead. For those who he didn’t, he was snooty and brutally rude,” explained Hussain. “We have tried to present these conflicting experiences of Ludhianvi which is why people have been coming back and asking for the second production of the play,” he adds.

The first production of the play took place back in September when Husain’s theatre group Hoshruba Repertory was celebrating its 11th anniversary.

The play is presented visually in the format of the past and the present. On one side of the stage, we see poets, lyricists, actors, and musicians, all engaging in a conversation and their version of Ludhianvi. While on the other side, we see Ludhianvi himself, played by Husain, whose monologue cuts through the perceptions about him. “On one side we have a bethak of people sitting in a recording studio, talking about a song or couple that Ludhianvi has written and when inspiration strikes a jugalbandi between them is recorded,” says Husain.

WHAT: Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hoon

WHERE: NCPA, Tata Theatre

WHEN: April 20, 7 PM to 9 PM

COST: Rs 270 onwards

To book: ncpamumbai.com