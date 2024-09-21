The Little Prince lands in aamchi Mumbai

Witness the famous French storybook come to life in this dazzling Broadway adaptation that tells a tale of love and friendship through music, dance, and video projection

This stage adaptation of The Little Prince pushes boundaries to deliver a truly immersive experience with aerial acrobatics and projection-mapping

From the heart of Broadway comes The Little Prince, a grand-scale adaptation of Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s classic 1943 novella, a visually opulent production that has captivated global audiences since its debut at Paris’s Folies Bergère in 2019. Now, it’s set to make its India debut at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) for a limited run this week.

The Little Prince transcends traditional stage productions by bringing the beloved story to life through a unique blend of music, dance, acrobatics, and cutting-edge video technology. Directed and choreographed by Anne Tournié alongside librettist Chris Mouron, the show pushes boundaries to deliver a truly immersive experience with acrobatics, music, dance and projection-mapping.

Tournié shares, “When we decided to do The Little Prince, I was clear that the little prince would fly from planet to planet. The snake would be an acrobat, the lamplighter a flying pole artist, and the king a baroque dancer. Each planet had to be unique.” Tournié emphasises that the movement of each character has meaning. “The challenge was to find the right artist with the essence of each character and create something together. The choreography is a set—they must fit into its style.”

Mouron, who adapted the libretto, adds that they retained the beauty of Saint-Exupéry’s words: “Even though it’s a choreographic adaptation, we couldn’t leave out the beautiful words of the original text. As a librettist, I had to extract the words’ essence, keeping the book’s spirit.” The creative process for the show was collaborative from the beginning. “We started with the music, then choreography and then I began thinking about the text,”recalls Mouron.

Terry Truck, the music director, adds, “It was like constructing a building. We spent three years developing a solid foundation driven by passion, not external demands. It’s an expensive show, but we were fortunate to have great collaborators and producers to bring our vision to life. This show came from our hearts.” This dedication is sure to inspire and connect with the audience.

The production, which premiered in 2019, saw its momentum halted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Still, Truck recounts, they seized an opportunity to perform at the Sydney Opera House. “We had to quarantine for two weeks, but the experience was incredible.”



Terry Truck and Anne Tournié

Tournié speaks about the unity of the performance, saying, “My style blends language, dance, and acrobatics. There’s no separation between up and down or between spaces. The movement helps convey emotion because it’s not just about aerial tricks. We tell a story in the air and on the ground.”

For audiences, this creates an immersive experience where they feel part of the book. “The huge video screen and ground-level performance blend seamlessly,” she says, adding, “We love the book deeply, and that’s why we created this show.”

Staying true to the original spirit of The Little Prince was essential: “I’ve seen adaptations that didn’t live up to my expectations. As a reader, I have my own imagination and emotional connection to the book, and I wanted to preserve that for others who have read it. The challenge was to stay true to the story without imposing our interpretation. We wanted the audience to experience it in their way,” says Mouron.

The production strives to be sincere, with the team aiming to capture the emotions that resonate with the book’s universal themes. “When you give something with your heart, it resonates with others,” Mouron explains. The universal themes of love, friendship, and humanity are expected to deeply engage and connect with the audience.

Speaking further on the music, Truck shares that music played a central role in crafting the production’s emotional depth. “We started with the music, unusual for big shows that often bring in composers later. I drew from my classical background to craft a score that enhances the storytelling. For example, I used Arabian instruments like the oud in the desert scenes, mixed with the cello and tabla. As the story moves through different settings, the music adapts accordingly. I incorporated strings and horns to bring emotional depth to the piece. Music has a way of connecting with audiences on a primal level, and I wanted to blend genres to evoke the right emotions,” he says.

For Tournié, adaptations are unique interpretations rather than literal renditions. “Our goal was to capture the essence of The Little Prince in a new, dynamic way. It’s heartwarming to see how Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s fans have appreciated our adaptation.”

Reflecting on the experience of being on stage, Dylan Barone, who plays the titular protagonist, notes, “When I performed with the costumes, videos, and projections, it felt like I was stepping into an open book. Everything clicked, and I realised I needed to be present and have fun with the characters. It was as if I was part of a living, breathing book. I was thrilled and nervous when I found out I’d be playing The Little Prince,” he shares, “We spent months learning the characters, researching through theatre exercises, and training for aerial stunts. It was a lot of work, but it helped me tap into my inner child and connect with the character.”



Chris Mouron, librettist and Dylan, who plays The Little Prince

Looking back, Truck reflects on the timeless nature of The Little Prince. “Re-reading it as an adult, I approached it with a critical eye, analysing its structure and themes. But I also appreciated its beauty and universal appeal. As a composer, I believe music can enhance storytelling in ways that words alone cannot.”

Tournié and Mouron have visited Mumbai before and were struck by how, unlike Europe, India’s traditions remain intact. For Truck, India is a new experience, and he’s especially looking forward to trying local cuisine. “It’s going to be fantastic performing in India for the first time. I believe the themes of The Little Prince—love, friendship, and humanity—will resonate deeply with Indian audiences.”

Cost: Rs 1,200 onwards

What: The Little Prince

When: September 25-29

Where: NMACC, BKC

To Book: nmacc.com