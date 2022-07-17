Breaking News
IndiGo Sharjah-Hyderabad flight diverted to Pakistan’s Karachi
Mumbai: Heavy winds, rain uproot 250 trees in a week
Good news! Covid-19 surge is dipping in Mumbai
Sachin Tendulkar’s guard is victim of cyber fraud, files complaint with Bandra Police
Mumbai: Malwani sees two murders in 12 hours
Home > Sunday Mid Day News > The Playlist If theres one thing to listen to this week make it this

The Playlist: If there’s one thing to listen to this week, make it this

Updated on: 17 July,2022 09:23 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Aastha Atray Banan | aastha.banan@mid-day.com

Top

If your weeks have been going as badly as mine, well, it’s time to make a change. Let’s start by listening to some feel-good, happy music

The Playlist: If there’s one thing to listen to this week, make it this

Jonasu & Georgia Ku


1 Trouble by Jonasu & Georgia Ku: “You look like trouble... I ain’t subtle when I know what I want”. Instead of singing this to a boy/girl, sing it to life. 
Say: You look like trouble, life, but I am going to make a go at it. And dance as you say it.

New Hope Club




2 Getting better by New Hope Club: The name of the song and the band are already making me feel hopeful that this week is going to be good. “Good days are coming, I am on the roll, I am walking the talk.” Listen now!


Tiesto and Charlie XCX

3 Hot in it by Tiesto and Charlie XCX: When these two artistes are involved, you know it’s going to be a club banger! And this one is, and forces you to see yourself as hot. So take this energy into the week, if you are at work or at a club.

life and style sunday mid-day

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK