The Playlist: If there’s one thing to listen to this week, make it this

If your weeks have been going as badly as mine, well, it’s time to make a change. Let’s start by listening to some feel-good, happy music

Jonasu & Georgia Ku

1 Trouble by Jonasu & Georgia Ku: “You look like trouble... I ain’t subtle when I know what I want”. Instead of singing this to a boy/girl, sing it to life.

Say: You look like trouble, life, but I am going to make a go at it. And dance as you say it.

2 Getting better by New Hope Club: The name of the song and the band are already making me feel hopeful that this week is going to be good. “Good days are coming, I am on the roll, I am walking the talk.” Listen now!

3 Hot in it by Tiesto and Charlie XCX: When these two artistes are involved, you know it’s going to be a club banger! And this one is, and forces you to see yourself as hot. So take this energy into the week, if you are at work or at a club.