The playlist: If there’s one thing to listen to this week, make it this

July is almost ending, but worry not, new music will help you put those plans in action

Polyphia

1 Playing God by Polyphia: I have discovered a band, and I am hooked. The American progressive rock band is doing with the guitar what nobody else in their generation is doing. And the lead, Tim Henson, is a beautiful half-Chinese, half-American musician, who will leave you in a trance. Listen now.

2 The Sign by Lizzo: “If you are looking for a sign, b***h, I am it”, sings Lizzo, and take that sign to be yourself. This lady is a perfect soundtrack for a motivational week, where you just want to get it done. Do it like Lizzo.

3 Simple by Rhys Lewis: “Sometimes, life can be so complicated... but every time I look at you, it’s suddenly so simple”. Maybe that person who makes it simple for you, is you. listen on, and make life simple for yourself.