From podcasts to online museum lectures, here are 4 things you must check out

Andrew Huberman

Curated by Aastha Atray Banan, Jane Borges and Christalle Fernandes

If you’ve ever wondered whether it is possible to hack into our nervous system, the answer is yes. Professor Andrew Huberman’s podcast, Huberman Lab, runs parallel to his neurobiology practice at Stanford School of Medicine. Huberman’s podcast breaks down why life is what it is through a scientific lens, exploring the tools and techniques one can use to make the most of living. In the latest episode, he distills down the way risk-taking behaviours and artificial intelligence alter the nature of the human experience with software innovator Marc Andreessen. Trait openness, for example, is one way of cultivating an innovator mindset, i.e., the spirit of being open to experiencing new things and seeing the world as a set of problems to solve. Huberman also discusses the viewpoint of an AI-led future where artificial intelligence becomes the backbone of regular functionality.

Huberman Labs, Spotify.com

An audio library for audiophiles

There are readers, who consume written texts voraciously with their eyes, and then there are listeners, who prefer to have their books read out to them. If you’re one of the latter and can’t get by without your daily dose of motivational podcast or true-crime audiobook, you’ll like Librivox. The copyright-free audiobook platform hosts audiobooks that are in the public domain, ranging from a variety of classics and age-old favourites across the genres of historical fiction, poetry, and children’s fiction, with some niche genres such as sports fiction, marine fiction, and linguistics. Each audiobook has its own set of audio chapters, which makes it convenient to keep track of what you’ve listened to. The only drawback is that it contains older literature material and not many contemporary works.

librivox.org

Curated online museum lectures for the art-minded

Those with a scholarly bent of mind and a hungry interest in the art world will be interested in knowing about Eventbrite’s art lecture series. This writer came across a series of free lectures and museum viewings hosted by World Virtual Tours, one of which was on the Dutch painter Rembrandt’s iconic baroque masterpieces. The tour guide was historian Lillian Cespedes Gonzalez, who distilled the essence of a few of Rembrandt’s paintings across his artistic lifespan. Describing him as “an alternate master of the human condition”, Gonzalez, who happens to number Rembrandt as one of her favourite artists, brought to light several interesting facts about him, such as the fact that his baroque paintings have a psychological touch to them because the stares of the subjects draw one into the painting. Gonzalez also shared an important fact about The Belshazzar’s Feast, a Biblical scene depicting the feast of Prince Belshazzar, where a hand mysteriously appears and writes on the wall. The painting, when viewed in person at the National Gallery in London, assumes an entirely new dimension from the far right. The platform also has several free live webinars, museum tours, and stand-up comedy and poetry events—all online, of course. Fair warning: timezones may pose a bit of a challenge.

eventbrite.com

Say goodbye to slippery bracelets

Forget putting on a too-large bracelet and watch helplessly as it slips down your arm, only to push it back up again in a dance of repetition. Sleek, skin tech dot accessory tapes can now tape up elusive accessories, keeping you’re fashion game on point—literally. We tried SlickFix’s dot accessory tapes while wearing a bracelet and admired the invisible double-sided support. It did leave glue on our skin, but nothing a drop of coconut oil couldn’t resolve. They also offer Earlobe tapes for those beautiful but weighty pair of jhumkas.

slickfix.in