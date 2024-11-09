What would you do if you were stuck in a beauty parlour during a heatwave? A new short film follows two friends and the dilemmas they face when they have no way out

This coming-of-age story revolves around childhood best friends Eelu and Manu, who find themselves trapped in a local beauty parlour on a sweltering afternoon.

Dreams and reality often clash within the narrow walls of India’s small towns. Filmmaker Shashwat Dwivedi’s latest creation, Bobby Beauty Parlour, explores the tender chaos of youth, friendship, and ambition within these walls. This coming-of-age story revolves around childhood best friends Eelu and Manu, who find themselves trapped in a local beauty parlour on a sweltering afternoon. As laughter and shared secrets fill the air, so does a creeping tension that tests their bond.

Dwivedi’s short film is an ode to those confusing, electrifying teenage years, echoing his own anxieties and dreams as a small-towner who moved to Mumbai to pursue his dreams. Previously, he was veteran filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s director’s assistant, and he is also a screenwriter, lyricist, and a graduate of the Asian Academy of Film & Television, with a specialisation in direction and screenwriting.

Edited excerpts from an interview:

The film captures the emotion of growing up in a confined space. What drew you to this setting?

The story idea initially came from my co-writer, Janhavi. She wanted to make this film for a while and (we) had a draft of the story with us. It resonated with me personally because the film’s core—two friends, one moving out of the city while the other stays—mirrors my experience. I am originally from Kanpur and moved to Mumbai to become a filmmaker. There is a lot you leave behind when you make such a move. The film captures that sense of change.

So, you used the story as a metaphor for childhood?

Exactly. The beauty parlour represents the idea of a confined space (from the characters’ point-of-view), but it is also a symbol of the last memory of the characters’ childhood. Once they step out of it, adult life begins, with all its seriousness and challenges. It is that poignant transition that I wanted to capture.

Was there any personal connection with the setting? Did you spend time in similar spaces growing up?

When making the film, I did not consciously think of it that way. But looking back, yes, there is a connection. I am the younger sibling, and whenever my sister or mother visited beauty parlours, I would sometimes tag along. I have memories of just sitting there, watching, or picking up a cousin from the beauty parlour when she was getting married. So, I have been around women in those spaces as a kid, especially when there was no one at home. That familiarity shaped my understanding of the space.

Were there any scenes inspired directly by your personal life?

Yes, there is a scene in the film where the two protagonists are fighting. One of them is not leaving the city, and the frustration between them feels very personal. I have experienced this. When a friend leaves and the other stays behind, the mixed emotions and the conflicts that arise when life paths diverge can be very overwhelming. It is not an exact moment from my life, but the emotional core is the same.

What message do you hope the audience takes away from this film?

I hope the audience sees the bitter-sweet nature of growing up and the inevitable shifts that come with it. Childhood, in many ways, is that safe, comforting space—like the beauty parlour in the film. Leaving it is both exciting and heartbreaking, and that is a universal feeling I think people can relate to.