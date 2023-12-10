Threading stories since 1969

Shrujan Trust from Gujarat has been empowering Kutch’s women for 54 years now. Their pop up at Nariman Point will be the perfect place to stock up on kachchi embroidered apparel and terracotta pottery

Shrujan Trust takes embroidery woven by women from rural Gujarat all over the country, empowering generations in the process

From adversity, they say, art is born. The adage holds true for many art forms, be it the written or spoken word, or something more tangible, like paintings and sculptures. Shrujan’s upcoming pop-up at Nariman Point is one more testament to this saying.

“It was the summer of 1969,” says Azad Shrivastava, Marketing Head at Shrujan. “Kutch was ravaged by drought for the fourth year in a row. Food and hope were hard to find. Philanthropist Chanda Shroff visited Dhaneti village in the region to help run a free kitchen. The villagers, however, were reluctant to accept charity. But in the exquisite hand embroidery displayed on their clothing, she saw a way to enable them to earn a sustainable and dignified livelihood.”

Shrujan’s upcoming pop-up at Nariman Point offers a range of apparel with traditional kachchi embroidery

And so, Shrujan, which means creativity in Sanskrit, was born. The not-for-profit organization based in Kutch today works with over 2,000 craftswomen living in 60 remote villages of Kutch, practicing over 53 distinct embroidery styles. “These women look after their homes, fields and cattle. We do not disturb their daily routine. We make sure that fabrics and threads reach them right at their doorstep and pay them for their skills and time,” says Shrivastava.

The embroidered textiles collected from these skilled artisans are then fashioned into high quality apparel, accessories and lifestyle products, and marketed through Shrujan’s stores and exhibitions. The 14th edition of Shrujan’s Mumbai pop-up will be held at the Kamalnayan Bajaj Hall in Bajaj Bhavan, Nariman Point, from December 13 to 16.

“The income earned from embroidery has helped four generations of craftswomen secure a better future for themselves and their families. Today, we work not only with hand embroidery, but also hand weaving, hand block printing and wheel-thrown terracotta pottery,” shares Shrivastava. Expect a delightful range of sarees and kurtas, along with furniture and accessories to take home.

WHAT: Shrujan Mumbai Pop-up

WHERE: Bajaj Bhavan, Nariman Point

WHEN: Dec 13-16

Utsav International Film festival



A still from Trazos de piel

The LGBTQ+ & Independent Film Festival is with their second edition. The festival aims to spotlight independent filmmakers and their compelling stories often overlooked by mainstream platforms. With a nod to budget constraints faced by independent and student filmmakers, the festival provides an inclusive platform. Beyond screenings, it fosters knowledge exchange through insightful panel discussions.

WHEN: Thu, 14 Dec, 6â¯PM – Sun, 17 Dec, 10â¯PM

WHERE: Aram Nagar Part 2, Machlimar, Versova, Andheri West

PRICE: Rs 250 for four days

TO BOOK: insider.in

16mm Film Festival



A still from Negative/ Positive film

Harkat revives the magic of celluloid with the 16mm Film Festival. It showcases diverse formats such as 8mm, 16mm, and 35mm, including innovative works with found footage. Notably, this year commemorates 100 years since the inception of the 16mm film, celebrated as the artist’s preferred canvas. Beyond visuals, the festival explores the poetry, politics, energy, and chemistry inherent in celluloid filmmaking.

WHEN: December 15-17

WHERE: Harkat Studios

PRICE: Day Rs 250, Festival Rs 600

TO BOOK: insider.in

Fashionista Mumbai

Fashionista Mumbai sets out to democratise leading fashion trends for Tier-2 consumers, elevating B-cities into contemporary fashion hubs. Bridging the gap between metros and smaller cities, the event offers a platform to explore, understand, and embrace designer apparel, accessories, fragrances, cosmetics, and furnishing concepts. By making these elements familiar and accessible, the festival aims to redefine the landscape beyond major urban centres.

WHEN: December 12-13

WHERE: Kishanchand Valecha Sabhagruha

PRICE: Free for industry professionals

TO BOOK: 8585857816

Italian Films Festival



A still from the film Nostalgia

This festival, hosted in New Delhi and Mumbai with support from the Embassy and Consulate General of Italy, aims to spotlight Italy’s film industry. Showcasing the country’s cinematic prowess, it unveils six of the latest and finest Italian films crafted by award-winning directors, offering a glimpse into the European country’s rich cultural and cinematic landscape.

WHEN: December 8 - 11

WHERE: PVR, Lower Parel

PRICE: Starting Rs 500

TO BOOK: bookmyshow.com

Kidzworld



Kids can enjoy various activities

The children’s exhibition returns bigger and better, with a captivating Space Theme. Attendees can meet dinosaurs, explore space exhibits, and enjoy magic shows, parades, rides, games, and much more. Kidzworld transforms into a dynamic space for discovery, learning, and family enjoyment.

WHEN: December 16-17

WHERE: Bombay Exhibition Center, NESCO

PRICE: Rs 150

TO BOOK: bookmyshow.com