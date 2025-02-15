Through the eyes of a criminal lawyer

Senior advocate and former Rajya Sabha MP Majeed Memon reflects on five decades of legal battles, defending ‘unpopular clients’ and the evolution of India’s judiciary

(From left) Senior advocate Majeed Memon, Justice Abhay Thipsay, senior advocate Rafique Dada, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and author Suhel Seth during Memon’s book launch in Worli. Pic/Ashish Raje

Senior advocate and former Rajya Sabha MP Majeed Memon is known for tackling high-stakes— and often controversial—cases. With a career spanning over five decades, he has now come out with his book, My Memoirs, which highlights some of the most significant legal battles India has seen in the last 50 years.

The 284-page book, which covers 24 high-profile cases, includes detailed accounts of his involvement in the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blast case, the Gulshan Kumar murder case, and the Sanjay Dutt trial.

Reflecting on his extensive career during an interview with Sunday mid-day, Memon divided his professional journey into two distinct eras: the last quarter of the 20th century (1975-2000) and the first quarter of the 21st century (2000-2025). “When I compare these periods, I notice significant changes in the judiciary,” he explained. “While advancements in technology have certainly made the system more accessible and efficient, the persistent backlog of cases remains a serious concern. For instance, as a criminal lawyer, I find it deeply troubling that bail applications can remain pending for weeks, months, or even years.”

Memon emphasised the gravity of this issue, citing the father of bail jurisprudence, Justice VR Krishna Iyer, who championed the principle that “bail is the rule, and jail is the exception”. According to Memon, this principle often appears to be overlooked in practice, leading to prolonged detention that undermine the very essence of justice.

Adding to the discussion about the denial of bail, Memon, while speaking to Sunday mid-day, referred to a recent statement by former CJI DY Chandrachud, saying, “Recently, the outgoing Chief Justice Chandrachud made a public statement claiming that lower courts are scared to grant bail. This is deeply disturbing. Scared of whom? Scared of what? What curative steps will be taken to address this? Such a vague and alarming statement does disservice to the judiciary and undermines public confidence. It directly affects personal liberty, a cornerstone of Article 21—our right to life and personal freedom. By making such remarks without elaboration or action, the Chief Justice risks perpetuating a miscarriage of justice. This issue is critical and demands immediate attention.”

Known for his empathy and ability to connect with people from all walks of life, Memon’s take on the cases in his book sheds light on the human side of legal battles—from the lives impacted by his work to the moral dilemmas he faced in the courtroom.

“As a lawyer, my role has always been to ensure that justice is served, even in cases where the public perception of my clients might be negative,” Memon said, adding, “It is crucial to uphold the principle that everyone is entitled to a fair trial. That belief has guided me throughout my career and is a recurring theme in my book.”