Unleash your inner creativity at this fun DIY workshop in Mumbai

A whole festival dedicated to arts and crafts is calling out to the creative enthusiast in you to express yourself

Soy jar candle workshop

Mention any activity with the word “sun” in it to anyone right now and they will refuse to be part of it, given the oppressive heat in the city. But Fun In The Sun, organised by Book A Workshop, is an engaging activity of over 25 Do It Yourself (DIY) workshops under one roof. Yes, there’s a roof to shade you from the sun.

Spread over three fun-filled days for kids and parents to unleash their inner creativity, the event at Jio World Drive has stalls, each with different workshops, designed to let you try your hand at arts and crafts that you and your child may have never attempted before.



A mug marbling workshop organised by Book A Workshop

“Imagine each of those stalls being a workshop, where you and your family go together. There is something for everybody,” says Nidhi M Agarwal, 26, founder and CEO of Book A Workshop. “It is age-agnostic. It will turn parents into children again.” Book A Workshop, she adds, was started in June 2020 as a platform to connect consumers with workshops that they were interested in, and introduced its own DIY activities last year.

“I wanted to make learning and having fun convenient for people”, Agarwal explains. “We have more than 103 types of DIY kits, ranging from art and craft kits, gardening, cooking and lifestyle kits for all ages. Each kit comes along with the necessary material and a video tutorial. The experts and volunteers who have curated the kits will be guiding participants at the fest.”



The terracotta plate painting workshop is popular with kids

Here’s a sneak peek of the activities that await you at Fun in the Sun:

Marble your own mugs

Mug marbling involves creating beautiful swirling patterns on mugs. Unlike other types of marbling that use oil paints, here, you can learn to create patterns using nail paints, which are easier to handle.

Create a texture painting

This workshop teaches you to create your own texture paints using cement, glue, and acrylic paints, which you can use to layer on top of a canvas using texture tools.



The Warli kulhad painting workshop is one of the 25 workshops at the festival. The aim of this workshop is to revive the folk arts of Maharashtra and support local artisans, from whom the kulhads are sourced

Paint Warli designs on a kulhad

Instead of painting on canvas, this workshop promotes creating designs on a kulhad — an earthen cup for drinking tea. The aim is to inculcate the idea of utilizing an item for art instead of storing it away and forgetting about it. The kulhad can be used as a vessel or as a planter to decorate one’s home.

Make your own soy jar candle

Candles made using paraffin wax leave a trail of soot. This instant candle-making workshop teaches you to make your own candles using soy wax, which is eco-friendly, and decorate them.



Nidhi M Agarwal

Paint a terracotta plate

Terracotta plates as a canvas provide a distinct texture and feel to the painting. The plates used in this workshop are sourced from local artisans and can be used as wall hangings or unique home decor items.

WHEN: May 26-28, 4 PM-10 PM

WHERE: Jio World Drive

PRICE: Rs 399 onwards

TO BOOK: jioworlddrive.com